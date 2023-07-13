‘Project Runway’ elimination predictions: Who will be out in ‘Like Totally ’90s’ after last week’s contentious results?

The “Seeing Red” challenge threw the “Project Runway” designers for a loop. It ended with the elimination of Hester Sunshine, but many seemed to think Anna Zhou was the least deserving. Will the results tonight in “Like Totally ’90s” be just as contested?

Kayne Gillaspie sat down with Zhou at the end of “Seeing Red” to ask if she thought it was fair that Sunshine was eliminated for sending something new down the runway when Zhou got high marks for what he thought was a derivative design. Korto Momolu thought it was “bullshit” that Zhou had one of the judges’ favorite looks. It was all because Zhou created a dress with ruffles that her rivals thought was too reminiscent of what she created in “Toying with Fashion.”

But fashion is subjective, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the judges are looking for from week to week. Nevertheless, “Runway” fans continue to try to pinpoint who will be eliminated in each episode here in our predictions center. This week that’s Rami Kashou, who gets leading 2/1 odds of being sent home from the competition. So far he has gotten low scores in “Toying with Fashion” and “Seeing Red,” and he has yet to receive a high score. He’s the only designer left in the competition without a high score.

Next up in our predictions is Laurence Basse with 29/10 odds. She came close to elimination in “Toying with Fashion,” but she redeemed herself the following week in “Coronation Day” and was safe in “Seeing Red.” But perhaps fans are still salty over Basse’s disdainful attitude over the unconventional materials in “Toying.” Rounding out our top three is the aforementioned Gillaspie, who was almost eliminated in “Coronation Day” despite winning the season premiere challenge, “Project Redemption“; he gets 5/1 odds.

Do you agree that those are the designers most likely to be eliminated? Or are we in for a major surprise?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.