Will Prajje be eliminated from ‘Project Runway’ in episode 10 after 2 bottom looks in a row?

Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste has already outdone himself on “Project Runway.” In season 19 he was eliminated in eighth place, but in season 20 he has now advanced to the top seven. Will he make it any further than that, though? Earlier in this season it seemed like he could do no wrong. But in the last couple of weeks he has struggled to do anything right.

According to the combined predictions of “Runway” fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center since last week, Jean-Baptiste will be the unlucky designer sent home from the competition tonight in episode 10, “Freedom,” in which the designers are tasked with creating … whatever the hell they want. You’d think that having free rein over your design choices would be a boon to any contestant, but sometimes too many options can be overwhelming. In just a day or two, how does one narrow down an infinite number of possibilities?

Jean-Baptiste ruled the runway in the initial episodes of the season. Over the first six challenges he was at the top four times — in “Toying with Fashion,” “Coronation Day” (where his look won the challenge but the individual victory went to his teammate Korto Momolu), “Like Totally ’90s,” and “Fashion, Inside Out.” But then things went haywire. In “Uncut Hems” he was on the bottom for a look that the judges thought was too busy and didn’t flatter his model’s figure. And in “Below Decked Out” he was taken to task for a captain’s uniform that looked more like a costume. Both times he narrowly escaped elimination, but can he survive another trip to the bottom?

The good news for Jean-Baptiste is that the designers have a clean slate from episode to episode, so two low scores won’t necessarily disadvantage him in the judges’ eyes. It could mess with his confidence, though. In previous weeks we saw Fabio Costa and Anna Zhou exit the competition the week after getting low scores. Then again, Rami Kashou was flat-out eliminated one week, got the Siriano Save, and came back the following week with one of the judges’ favorite looks. So hope springs eternal.

