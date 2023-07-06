‘Project Runway’ elimination predictions: Will there be another shocker tonight in episode 5, ‘Seeing Red’?

It’s easy to assume a “Project Runway” designer who gets a low score is on the wrong track and a designer who gets a high score is on the right one. So it came as a big surprise when Viktor Luna was eliminated in the team challenge in episode four, “Coronation Day.” He had just won the preceding challenge, and it was the grueling unconventional materials challenge at that. Will there be another surprise ouster in tonight’s fifth episode of the season, “Seeing Red”?

Indeed, in fashion, one day you’re in and the next you’re out. And the same is true in reverse. Last week the users who placed their bets here in our predictions center collectively predicted that Laurence Basse would be sent home on “Coronation Day.” She had just barely escaped elimination in “Toying with Fashion” after showing disdain for the entire concept of unconventional materials. In fact, most of the readers we polled thought she should have been the one ousted from that episode instead of Mila Hermanovski. But she and her “Coronation” teammate Kara Saun ended up as one of the top teams.

This week our users have once again selected from the previous week’s bottom contestants to predict this week’s outcome. Brittany Allen was on one of the worst “Coronation” teams, so the consensus is now that she will be on the chopping block; she gets leading odds of 47/20 as of this writing. But it’s a close call between her and Basse; even though she got a high score in “Coronation,” many still believe her days are numbered, giving her 49/20 odds. They’re followed by Hester Sunshine with 18/5 odds; she has been in the middle of the pack all season without a high or a low score yet.

Do you agree with our odds that one of those three will exit the competition? Interestingly, only one user is predicting Korto Momolu, who won the “Coronation” challenge. There is no immunity from elimination this season, as Luna demonstrated. Truly no one is safe.

