70% of ‘Project Runway’ fans disagreed with Fabio’s elimination, but who should’ve gone home instead?

By the end of his run on “Project Runway” season 20, Fabio Costa had been yanked back and forth by the judges, getting one critique from them for two weeks straight and then being told the opposite on his way out the door. Anyone in his position might have been confused. Perhaps that’s why only 29.59% of the fans we polled thought he deserved to be eliminated in “Fashion, Inside Out.” That means more than 70% thought he should have stayed in the competition. Scroll down for our complete poll results.

In “Seeing Red” and “Like Totally ’90s,” Costa was told by judge Nina Garcia that his designs were too quiet and safe. So he pumped up the volume for “Inside Out,” in which designers had to create looks that highlighted couture undergarments … and was told he needed to edit himself down. Specifically, fabric hanging from his model’s midsection obscured the whole look. But fans were all over the map when we asked who should have been sent home.

More than a third of respondents (35.2%) would have eliminated Korto Momolu, whose model looked like she had doilies strapped to her chest. That was because Momolu was struggling with her design and had to pivot at the last minute to something — anything! — that would satisfy the requirements of the challenge. She knew it wasn’t her best work, but as she told the judges, “The outfit maybe didn’t make the mark today, but that doesn’t mean I’m not the bomb.” The judges agreed and kept her in the competition.

Another 20.41% of readers thought Laurence Basse should have been sent home for a suit with a half corset and a boxer short waistband where the undergarments looked like an afterthought. The judges thought it was a good look for the wrong challenge, so she was the first bottom designer who was called safe. That left 14.8% of fans who thought the worst look of the night wasn’t even in the judges’ bottom three. What did you think of last week’s designs and the judges’ verdicts?

