‘Project Runway’ poll results: Brittany did NOT copy Prajje in ‘Freedom,’ according to fans

“I’m in an episode of ‘Bitch Stole My Look,'” said “Project Runway” designer Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste in episode 10, “Freedom.” The challenge gave the top seven contestants the rare opportunity to create whatever looks they wanted, but Jean-Baptiste thought Brittany Allen took that freedom and straight up stole his design from the “Like Totally ’90s” challenge a few weeks earlier. So we asked our readers to weigh in. Did Allen, whether deliberately or inadvertently, copy Jean-Baptiste’s design? Scroll down to see our complete poll results.

Jean-Baptiste’s first sign that something was amiss came when he saw Allen designing a white top that criss-crossed over her model’s bust. I’m not gonna lie, that really was pretty close to Jean-Baptiste’s nostalgic ’90s look. But was that the only similarity? Not according to Jean-Baptiste, who thought Allen’s sporty pants were also a pretty close match to his earlier silhouette. He brought up these concerns to a few of his fellow designers — Korto Momolu, Bishme Cromartie, Kara Saun — but he never actually confronted Allen or called her out in front of the judges even after Allen was declared safe and Jean-Baptiste found himself in the bottom two.

Most of our readers disagreed with Jean-Baptiste, though. Almost two-thirds of our poll respondents (63.52%) thought Allen’s design was original and not a rip-off. The other 36.48% thought he was right that her design was too similar to his. This wasn’t the first time this season that there was a controversy over a design, though. In “Seeing Red,” Anna Zhou ended up in the judges top three even though the other designers thought Zhou had just repeated her own look from the previous “Toying with Fashion” challenge. In that case as well, the fans we polled thought the controversy was much ado about nothing. What do you think?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.