‘Project Runway’ ousted designer Hester Sunshine: ‘I think I still definitely deserve to be here’

“I think I still definitely deserve to be here,” said Hester Sunshine in her exit interview after being eliminated from “Project Runway” season 20 in the episode “Seeing Red.” Do you think she got a fair shake? Vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

“I don’t really know if being in the bottom one time for a fabric you’re not used to is grounds for elimination,” she added. “I think at the end of the day it comes down to who can do what with what, and I couldn’t do anything with this, and this is where I am now. I wanted to win, but I was aware once I saw some of the heavy hitters who were there that that was probably not going to happen, so mostly I was excited to make weird shit. But apparently weird shit wasn’t on the menu, so I will just continue doing that for myself.”

Sunshine was done in by her fabric, which she was unaccustomed to working with. But she didn’t have a choice but to use it as the very nature of the challenge was for every designer to use the same bolt of fabric. The look she ended up sending down the runway looked sloppy and unfinished to the judges. Though Elaine Welteroth gave Sunshine the benefit of the doubt and attributed the flaws to the fabric rather than the designer, the consensus was still to send her home in 11th place. Meanwhile, the other designers probably thought Anna Zhou should have been sent packing instead, but more on that here.

