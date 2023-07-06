‘Project Runway’ judges missed the mark again on ‘Coronation Day’: 85% of fans thought the wrong team lost

Fashion is subjective, but the “Project Runway” judges have gotten it wrong twice in a row now. That’s according to the fans we polled at the end of last week’s episode, “Coronation Day.” Scroll down for our complete poll results at the bottom of this post.

The “Coronation Day” challenge required the contestants to create gowns fit for royalty. But arguably the most difficult part of the challenge was the fact that the designers had to work in teams, which can trip up even the best of competitors. Indeed, both of the bottom teams had looks that came down to problems with teamwork. For Anna Zhou and Brittany Allen, the issue was a clash of strong personalities; both wanted to take the lead, so neither ended up leading, resulting in a safe, bland design. For Viktor Luna and Kayne Gillaspie, the problem was that they were both reluctant to edit themselves or each other out of respect, resulting in a look that came off like an over-the-top costume.

Ultimately, the losing team was Luna and Gillaspie, and Luna was sent home from the competition. But 72.26% of our poll respondents said that Zhou and Allen had the worst design and thus one of them should have been eliminated. Only 14.19% voted for Luna and Gillaspie as the worst team. Indeed, I was surprised that Luna and Gallaspie were the losing team. They produced a strong dress that was simply over-accessorized, while Zhou and Allen showed little originality, which itself is usually a cardinal sin for a designer even without their dress’s fit problems and questionable fabric choices. Alas, the silver corset that Luna created for his team’s look proved to be unforgivable for the judges, resulting in his ouster from the competition.

What did you think of the looks from “Coronation Day.” Are our readers right that Zhou and Allen had the worst design of the challenge, or were the judges spot-on by singling out Luna and Gillaspie?

