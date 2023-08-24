More than 70% of ‘Project Runway’ fans thought Korto Momolu was robbed of a spot in final 5

Korto Momolu stood behind the “Project Runway” design that got her eliminated in “Double Bind,” and so did most of the fans of the show we polled for their opinions after the episode aired. More than 70% of respondents said she should have stayed in the competition. But they were divided over who should have gone home instead. Scroll down to see our complete poll results.

The challenge in “Double Bind” was to create a single look that reconciled two opposing design aesthetics. Momolu drew “casual and formal.” So she designed a voluminous pair of pants in a bold, colorful brocade fabric with a bomber jacket up top. The judges were divided over whether the pants worked and the bomber jacket was the problem or the other way around. Momolu herself was frustrated when the judges told her she should have designed something more streamlined because in the preceding challenge they had told her the black outfit she designed was too “safe.” Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

Only 29.32% of our readers thought Momolu deserved to be eliminated for that look, but there was no clear consensus on who should have been ousted instead. Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste landed at the bottom for the fourth week in a row, and this time his design was the one that was too safe and in a shade of blue that made his dress look old fashion instead of elegant and edgy as it was supposed to come across; 36.26% of fans thought he should have been out. Another 18.06% voted that Bishme Cromartie should have gone home for a bold/basic look that seemed forced instead of effortless. The last 16.36% of respondents thought the worst look wasn’t even in the judges’ bottom three. So opinions were truly all over the map on this one.

What did you think of Momolu’s elimination from the competition in “Double Bind”? Did she get a fair shake, or was she right that the judges were giving her mixed messages about her designs?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.