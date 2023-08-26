Laurence Basse (‘Project Runway’): Look back at all her looks from season 20 – which is your favorite?

Laurence Basse was originally a contestant in the 15th season of “Project Runway.” She reached the finale episode but ultimately finished in third place behind ultimate winner Erin Robertson after the finalists showed their collections. She returned to the show for “All-Stars” in season 20 for another chance at the grand prize. So how has the leather specialist performed? We’ve assembled all of her looks above and ranked them from worst to best. Do you agree with how we (and the judges) assessed her work?

Basse started off strong. She received a safe score from the judges in the first challenge, “Project Redemption,” when the designers had to reinvent a look that got them a low score — or eliminated — in the past. But her journey came close to ending the very next week in “Toying with Fashion.” That was an unconventional materials challenge in which she had to create a playful runway look using toys from FAO Schwarz. She didn’t hide her disdain; unconventional materials simply didn’t resonate with her, and judge Nina Garcia wondered why she didn’t even bother to try. Basse landed in the bottom two that week, but the judges sent home Mila Hermanovski instead.

Most of our readers at the time actually thought Basse deserved to be eliminated, but she dodged a bullet, and honestly so did the audience. If she hadn’t survived, we wouldn’t have gotten to see the stellar work from her that followed. She received multiple high scores from the judges after that, including challenge victories in “Like Totally ’90s,” “Uncut Hems,” and “Double Bind.” To be fair, there’s no way to know what Hermanovski might have wowed us with if she’d stayed — such is the fickle world of fashion. But there’s no doubt that Basse made the most of her second chance. What do you think of her progress throughout the season?

