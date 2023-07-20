‘Project Runway’ fans divided over whether or Kayne or Brittany deserved the boot in ‘Like Totally ’90s’

Kayne Gillaspie was sent home from “Project Runway” in the episode “Like Totally ’90s” where the objective was for two teams of five to create cohesive mini-collections inspired by that iconic decade. But did he really deserve to be sent home? More than half of the readers we polled actually disagreed with that outcome, though they were split over who should have gone home instead. Scroll down to see our complete poll results.

According to the judges, Gillaspie’s look was like trying to fit a square peg into a round hold in that the designer’s usual aesthetic is elegant, glamorous gowns but here he was trying to channel the 1990s grunge scene. Brandon Maxwell thought it looked like a good girl trying to be bad, while guest judge Jennie Garth questioned his use of mismatched plaids. There was also a questionable cape that didn’t work from a design perspective. So despite an incredibly promising start to his season, Gillaspie was sent home.

Only 44.77% of fans agreed with the judges’ decision to eliminate him, which means more than 55% thought he should have stayed in the competition. But only about one-third of respondents (33.73%) voted that Brittany Allen should have been out instead. Allen joined Gillaspie in the bottom two for a design that came off like a costume thanks in large part to her use of cheap-looking pleather. And Garth thought the pants were giving Frederick’s of Hollywood. Overall, Allen was trying to do too much with her look. (Personally, I actually kinda liked it.)

Another 18.15% of readers thought the worst designer wasn’t even in the judges’ bottom three. Perhaps readers thought Gillaspie and Allen’s teammates Kara Saun and Anna Zhou got off easy. Or maybe the real worst look came from the winning team. Only 3.35% thought Fabio Costa belonged on the chopping block for a look Nina Garcia thought was too safe. Other judges reacted much more favorably to his look, and apparently so did fans. Do you agree with our poll results? Who would you have sent home last week?

