‘Project Runway’ poll results: Did Nora deserve to be eliminated for botched attempt to reinvent a bad wedding gown?

It was a one-two punch against designer Nora Pagel in the season premiere of “Project Runway All-Stars.” First she and her fellow competitors were shown their worst designs from their original seasons. They were tasked with reinventing those looks for a redemptive runway moment … Then Pagel’s reinvention got her eliminated again. But did she deserve that fate? We asked fans what they thought. See their complete poll results below.

In a pretty decisive vote, 72.84% of “Runway” viewers told us that Pagel did indeed deserve to be eliminated. The judges told her that she made a mistake in choosing a fabric that puckered easily when not sewn perfectly. Mentor Christian Siriano had warned her against it too while they were shopping at Mood. Even Pagel herself knew she was taking a risk since it had been almost a decade since she last sewed a garment, but she wanted to challenge herself in the spirit of “Project Runway.” An admirable goal, but typically the wisest risks on the show are in the design. Trying out an unfamiliar or unforgiving fabric often goes sideways.

But some fans were on her side. Kara Saun should have been eliminated, according to 15.43% of respondents. She chose a fabric she knew well, one she brought from home. But the result was a look that needed editing and came across as dated. I concurred with guest judge Alicia Silverstone when she likened it to a mermaid dress. Another 6.17% thought Viktor Luna should have been out; he too needed to edit himself down, to pick one concept and run with it instead of overloading his look with ideas. But the judges admired his skillful craftsmanship and deemed him safe.

The last 5.56% of our voters thought the very worst look of the challenge wasn’t even in the judges’ bottom three. Which designer did you think should have been eliminated from the competition?

