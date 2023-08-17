‘Project Runway’ predictions: Who will be eliminated in 6th place as we get closer to the finale?

“Project Runway” season 20 is down to its final six. So who will be on the chopping block next as we approach the “All-Stars” finale? Fans have been placing their bets here in our predictions center since last week’s episode. Give us your own forecasts before tonight’s show, and check out or weekly racetrack odds here.

Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste is the likeliest to be eliminated with odds of 9/5. He was one of the top designers in four of the first six challenges of the season, but then it all went south for him. His denim look in “Uncut Hems” was too busy and wasn’t flattering. His “Below Decked Out” captain’s uniform looked like a bad costume. And his “Freedom” voodoo-inspired evening look was dated — that’s what the judges said, anyway, I actually thought his “Freedom” design was stellar. But alas, I don’t get a vote, so Jean-Baptiste has ended up at the bottom in three consecutive challenges. And this is exactly the wrong time in the competition to have that kind of downward trajectory.

Next up in our elimination predictions is Brittany Allen with 14/5 odds. She has actually done pretty well for herself this season, winning in “Seeing Red” and getting only two low scores across nine challenges. Both of those low scores came during team challenges; she has been pretty unimpeachable when going it alone. Well, unimpeachable unless you count the fact that Jean-Baptiste thought her “Freedom” look was a rip-off of his “Like Totally ’90s” design. But the judges didn’t clock that, which is all that matters when it comes to advancing in the competition.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they're faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You'll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights.