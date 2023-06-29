‘Project Runway’ predictions: Who will be eliminated in tonight’s regal episode, ‘Coronation Day’?

Last week’s “Project Runway” had a bit of a surprise ending. “Toying with Fashion” was an unconventional materials challenge where designers had to obtain their supplies from FAO Schwarz. Laurence Basse expressed disdain for the challenge from the beginning, and judge Nina Garcia chided her for not even trying. But they sent home Mila Hermanovski instead for an unfinished look without a point of view. Will we be surprised again this week?

For tonight’s episode, “Coronation Day,” the fans who have made their predictions here in our predictions center say Basse is the likeliest to go home after last week’s close call. She gets leading odds of 23/10 as of this writing. Next up in our eliminations forecast is Hester Sunshine with 39/10 odds. Sunshine is known for her eccentric looks that could land her at the bottom as easily as they could earn her a win. So far she has been safe in the competition, though. After two weeks, she’s one of only three designers who hasn’t gotten a positive or negative critique from the judges yet, along with Anna Yinan Zhou and Korto Momolu.

Brittany Allen ranks third in our predictions with 6/1 odds despite the fact that she got a high score in “Toying with Fashion.” Then comes Bishme Cromartie in fourth position with 10/1 odds even though he scored high in “Project Redemption.” Cromartie’s designs have won over the judges so far, but he actually came close to self-elimination in the season premiere as he mourned the recent death of his sister. Rounding out our top five is Kayne Gillaspie with 13/1 odds, even though he’s the only one who got two high scores in a row over the first two challenges. So clearly our users are bracing themselves for another potential shocker.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.