93% of ‘Project Runway’ fans agreed with Christian using Siriano Save on Rami: Here’s who should’ve been out instead

“Project Runway All-Stars” episode eight, “Uncut Hems,” ended with an emotional moment when season four alum Rami Kashou was eliminated only to be given a second chance by season four “Runway” winner and current mentor Christian Siriano. That means the pressure is on for Kashou for the rest of the season to live up to the Siriano Save, but if there’s one thing fans agree on, it’s that Siriano made absolutely the right call. Scroll down to see our complete poll results at the bottom of this post.

An overwhelming majority of poll respondents (92.97%) thought Siriano was right to use his Save to protect his friend and colleague from the chopping block, leaving only 7.03% who thought Siriano made a mistake. And that might not just be “Runway” fans getting sentimental. It’s not just that Kashou deserved to stay in the competition despite a denim look that the judges called an incohesive “hodgepodge.” It’s that someone else should have been chosen for elimination instead.

At least, that’s what fans thought. We also asked our readers to let us know who should have been out, and almost two-thirds (63.75%) answered that Anna Zhou had the worst design of the night. She had a clear artistic vision: she planned to use the tops of several pairs of jeans to create a tiered dress. But she had two major problems: she had never worked with denim before, and she’d never worked with bleach.

She didn’t realize that when she bleached her material, she would need extra time to rinse it out so as not to give chemical burns to her model. But it was too late to correct that mistake, so she had to redo her entire dress on the day of the runway show, reconstructing the whole dress in just five hours. And you could see how rushed it was. The judges criticized the look as ill-fitting, but they liked the idea of the dress enough to give her a pass for her technical errors. Our readers didn’t give her a pass, though. Would you have kept her around?





