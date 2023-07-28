‘Project Runway’ twist: Did Christian Siriano make the right decision saving Rami Kashou from elimination?

I’ll admit, I wasn’t expecting the Siriano Save at this point on “Project Runway” season 20. But I also wasn’t expecting the judges to botch a decision as badly as they did in episode eight, “Uncut Hems.” They elected to send home Rami Kashou for a look that they described as dated and incohesive. But I thought his design was well constructed and flattering, while Anna Zhou — love her though I do — stitched together an ill-fitting dress in five hours after a mistake with bleach. Christian Siriano saved the day, though, by giving Kashou a second chance.

Granted, Siriano might have been a little biased by the fact that he and Kashou came up together as contestants in season four of “Runway,” when Siriano won the competition and Kashou was the runner-up. “I’m very emotional about this. I just don’t want you to leave yet,” he told Kashou upon announcing his decision. “You’re going to show them.” The pressure is on, though. The last time Siriano used his Save, it was on Shantall Lacayo in season 19, and she ended up winning the competition. Will the Siriano Save be the magic touch again this year?

“Christian really does respect and acknowledge my work and my talent. It makes me really, really grateful. I’ll always remember this moment,” said Kashou in his non-exit interview. “I am not going to let Christian down. I’m going to come back even stronger. I’m going to showcase a lot more that the judges haven’t even thought to see from me yet. I feel some pressure, but I am confident in what I am able to deliver. I’m coming back swinging, so you better watch out, y’all.”







Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.