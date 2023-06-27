‘Project Runway’ worst designs of season 20: Which All-Stars bombed their challenges [PHOTOS]

There are many ways to win a challenge on “Project Runway” and just as many ways to lose. Judges Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth, and Brandon Maxwell, along with their rotating selection of celebrity guest judges, have to pick one designer for elimination every week. And there’s no room for error because in this All-Stars season that assembles contestants from the show’s history, there is no immunity. Scroll through the gallery of this season’s worst looks above, updating every week as the season progresses.

Nora Pagel was the first to go from the competition in the episode “Project Redemption.” She originally competed on the show in season one, and in her first challenge back on the show now in season 20, she ignored mentor Christian Siriano‘s suggestion that she avoid silk because of how hard it is to sew. She hadn’t sewn for almost a decade, but she felt the spirit of “Project Runway” was to push herself out of her comfort zone. That very well may be true, but the judges chided her for choosing that fabric as well, especially in a beige color that washed out her model and highlighted every technical flaw.

Mila Hermanovski was next to go in “Toying with Fashion.” Her cardinal sin was biting off more than she could chew. In the unconventional materials challenge, she attempted to make a skirt out of dangling puzzle pieces, but the process was too time-consuming, and the result was a thin, wispy skirt where you could see the entire lining underneath. The judges also didn’t understand her point of view. Her elimination was a bit of a surprise, though, as her competitor Laurence Basse showed an outright disdain for using unconventional materials, which showed in her design.

So who’s next?

