‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ streaming on Peacock soon

In good news for kids and bad news for parents who don’t want to hear the same movie 50,000 times, Peacock announced Friday that “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” will arrive on the streaming service next week.

The animated family adventure comedy is the first film in the Shrek franchise to hit theaters since the first “Puss in Boots” in 2011, though DreamWorks has produced a few streaming projects featuring Puss in Boots and other characters from the franchise in the interim. “The Last Wish” was as successful as DreamWorks could have wished for, grossing over $444 million worldwide at the box office since it was released in December and earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

The movie follows the mischievous outlaw Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas), whose life of danger is finally catching up to him. He’s used up eight of his nine lives. So he sets out on a quest to find the mythical Last Wishing Star, in order to wish upon it and restore his lost lives. Accompanying him is his ex-fiancée Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault) – who resents him for not treating her right – and his irrepressible canine companion Perrito (Harvey Guillén). From that premise, you can probably guess what lesson he learns. The voice cast also includes Florence Pugh as Goldi, the leader of the Three Bears Crime Family; John Mulaney as pastry chef and crime boss “Big” Jack Horner; and Wagner Moura as a big, bad, Wolf.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” will be available to stream with a Peacock subscription on Friday, March 10. In the meantime, it’s available to rent or buy on-demand.

