‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ reviews: It proves to be ‘a frothy romance primed to sweep viewers off their feet’

On May 4, 2023, Netflix released “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” with the young title queen’s marriage to King George of England ushering in a new and exciting era in the royal court. The prequel to “Bridgerton” has proved to be a hit with critics, holding fresh at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 76 on MetaCritic, with the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus saying, “A resplendent romance between two of the most interesting characters in the ‘Bridgerton’ saga, ‘Queen Charlotte’ is a spin-off that arguably perfects the primary series’ formula.” The ensemble cast includes India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley, Julie Andrews, Ruth Gemmell, Corey Mylchreest, and Sam Clemmett. Here’s what a few critics have to say about the historical romance.

Shania Russell of Slashfilm writes, “By virtue of being a ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff, ‘Queen Charlotte’ is a frothy romance primed to sweep viewers off their feet with pining, angst, and at least one sexy montage set to an orchestral pop song.” She adds, “As usual, romantic dynamics are where the story thrives … Sparks fly when the royal couple is together, and even when they’re apart, other juicy subplots keep the energy high and the drama addictive.”

Meghan O’Keefe of Decider praises the series, noting, “‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is not quite the fluffy confection that ‘Bridgerton’ proper is … but it does have enough swoon-worthy romance, soap opera twists, and fabulous performances to keep ‘Bridgerton’ fans sated until season three finally hits Netflix.” Of the show’s leading lady, O’Keefe explains, “India Amarteifio is a revelation as a young Queen Charlotte. She has all the poise of Golda Rosheuvel’s mature version of the character, but none of the hard-won confidence.”

Arezou Amin of Collider writes, “Love is present and intricately prominent throughout, taking center stage in all its brilliant facets.” In addition, “Amarteifio and Mylchreest’s chemistry does, in a word, ensure that this story is every bit as swoony as a ‘Bridgerton’ story should be … ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ delivers a beautiful, self-contained love story that champions relationships both romantic and platonic.”

And Kathryn VanArendonk of Vulture says, “The rumors are true: ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is, in fact, a rare gem among the prequel set … By shifting between that well-crafted backstory and a new tale from the ‘Bridgerton’ world’s current timeline, ‘Queen Charlotte’ manages to escape the exact fate this doubting viewer most feared.” She concludes, “Perhaps ‘Queen Charlotte’ is proof that prequels can be more entrancing than previously imagined!”

