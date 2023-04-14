Quentin Tarantino has no interest in cinematic hanky-panky

He’ll cover the screen red in blood, but he won’t work blue.

“Sex is not part of my vision of cinema,” Oscar-winning writer-director Quentin Tarantino said in an interview with a Spanish news outlet (as per EW). And now that we think about it, no, there aren’t too many scenes of lovemaking in the auteur’s oeuvre. (There’s a moment of intimacy between Robert De Niro and Bridget Fonda in “Jackie Brown,” but the action happens in the edit.)

There is no shortage of buff dudes (Brad Pitt removing his shirt in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” received a round of applause at its New York press premiere) and fetching young women (have you seen “Death Proof”?) but, yeah, not really any “sex scenes” per se.

“It’s a pain to shoot sex scenes, everyone is very tense,” he said, adding, “If it was already a bit problematic to do it before, now it is even more so. If there had ever been a sex scene that was essential to the story, I would have, but so far it hasn’t been necessary.”

The 60-year-old Tarantino, who splits his time between Los Angeles and Tel Aviv with his wife and two children, is readying his tenth and (he claims) final feature film “The Movie Critic.” Not much is known about the new project, other than it is set in Hollywood in the 1970s and the titular character is based on a real critic, but not someone very well known. (This kills early theories that the project was based on the life of Pauline Kael.) The project, which has no cast attached yet, is likely to shoot this autumn. A studio deal is not yet in place.

Since the release of 2019’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” which won Oscars for Brad Pitt’s supporting role and Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh’s production design plus eight other nominations including Best Picture, Tarantino has kept busy at his typewriter. (We’re assuming he uses a typewriter.) He’s published a novelization of his most recent film as well as a book of essays about his passion for film, “Cinema Speculation.”

Tarantino has won two Academy Awards for Original Screenplay—for “Django Unchained” and “Pulp Fiction” (the latter shared with Roger Avary). “Pulp Fiction” also won the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. In addition to Pitt in “Hollywood,” Christophe Waltz has won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for performances in two Tarantino films: “Django Unchained” and “Inglourious Basterds.”

