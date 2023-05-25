Quentin Tarantino reveals plot details for ‘The Movie Critic,’ his alleged final film

When news first broke about Quentin Tarantino’s potential final film, “The Movie Critic,” it was suggested the project would focus on a female film critic in the late 1970s – a time period that had many wondering if Tarantino would make a movie about Pauline Kael. Alas, maybe in another life. In a new interview with Deadline, Tarantino confirmed major details about “The Movie Critic,” and again reiterated that its lead character is not Kael but instead based on a real-life male critic who wrote biting reviews for a pornographic magazine during the era.

“The Movie Critic,” Tarantino said, “is based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.”

“He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic,” Tarantino said of his subject, a writer whom he came in contact as a teenager with while “loading porn magazines into vending machines,” according to Deadline. “I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell. His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle [Robert De Niro’s character in ‘Taxi Driver’] might be if he were a film critic,” Tarantino said.

The “porno rag critic,” as Tarantino described him, “was very, very funny. He was very rude, you know. He cursed. He used racial slurs. But his shit was really funny. He was as rude as hell.”

Tarantino told Deadline he did research the real-life critic to find out more biographical details. “He wrote like he was 55 but he was only in his early to mid-30s. He died in his late thirties,” Tarantino said of the unnamed writer. “It wasn’t clear for a while but now I’ve done some more research and I think it was it was complications due to alcoholism.”

The two-time Oscar-winning screenwriter (for “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained”) said he hoped to go into “pre-pre-production” on the project next month. It was previously reported Tarantino would try to mount an actual production later this year. No one has been cast yet, but since the title reviewer is in his mid-30s, Tarantino said it was unlikely frequent collaborators like Leonardo DiCaprio or Brad Pitt would star.

“It’ll definitely be a new leading man for me,” Tarantino said. “I do have an idea of somebody I can imagine doing it really well.” (Tarantino said he would cast an American actor for the part and not a British star. As such, might we humbly suggest someone like Glen Powell, 34, who seems like he’d be adept at playing in Tarantino’s universe?)

Tarantino had previously said the film would focus on a male critic and not Kael. It has also been speculated that the male critic could be based on William Margold, although Margold died in 2017 and not in his late 30s. Margold, like Kael, is mentioned in Tarantino’s latest book, “Cinema Speculation.”

Anyway, we’ll probably find out more about “The Movie Critic” this year. Tarantino has long suggested he’d retire after making 10 feature films. He’s actually already gotten there with “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Jackie Brown,” “Kill Bill: Volume 1,” “Kill Bill: Volume 2,” “Death Proof,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” “The Hateful Eight,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” But Tarantino likes to count “Kill Bill” as one feature, and who are we to argue?

