Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Quinta Brunson is entering the “Abbott Elementary” episode “Teacher Conference” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actress. The episode aired on February 22 and is the 16th episode of the second season of the ABC sitcom.

In this installment, the Abbott Elementary teachers attend the weekend-long Pennsylvania Educational Conference for the Southeast Area. No one shares Janine’s (Brunson) excitement for the seminars, but Gregory (Tyler James Williams) tags along, needing a distraction from his breakup with Amber (Naté Jones). The two get drunk and sneak into an exhibit, where they kiss. Back at school, they both try to dismiss the kiss as nothing.

Brunson, who won Best Comedy Writing last year for “Abbott Elementary,” received three nominations this year to bring her career total to six. This is her second straight Best Comedy Actress bid. She’s up against Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”) and Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”). Her other nominations this year are as an executive producer on Best Comedy Series nominee “Abbott Elementary” and for her guest spot on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Abbott Elementary” earned eight nominations this year for a two-season total of 15. Last year, it also won Best Comedy Casting and Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

