Quinta Brunson would join several exclusive clubs with acting Emmy win for ‘Abbott Elementary’

With two-time Best Comedy Actress Emmy champ Jean Smart (“Hacks”) out of contention this year, “Abbott Elementary” star (and creator and writer) Quinta Brunson is in a solid position as the category’s frontrunner. After Rue McClanahan (“The Golden Girls,” 1987) and Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” 2008), she would be the third actress to take this prize for her show’s second season after losing for its first. At age 33, she would also be the youngest Black woman to ever earn multiple nominations for this award and could close a four-decade gap between Black winners in the category.

To date, the only Black actress who has ever been honored by the TV academy for a lead comedic performance is Isabel Sanford, who triumphed in 1981 on her third of seven consecutive bids for “The Jeffersons.” She was preceded by just one other Black nominee – Diahann Carroll (“Julia,” 1969) – and has since been followed by five more, including Brunson. Rounding out this group are Nell Carter (“Gimme a Break!,” 1982-1983), Phylicia Rashad (“The Cosby Show,” 1985-1986), Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish,” 2016-2018; 2020-2021) and Issa Rae (“Insecure,” 2018; 2020; 2022).

Brunson would be the fourth Black lead actress to win an Emmy for a continuing series, with the two dramatic examples being Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder,” 2015) and Zendaya (“Euphoria,” 2020; 2022). The nine other Black women who have been recognized in their category are Debbie Allen (“Fame,” 1982-1985), Alfre Woodard (“St. Elsewhere,” 1986), Regina Taylor (“I’ll Fly Away,” 1992-1993), Cicely Tyson (“Sweet Justice,” 1995), Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” 2013-2014), Taraji P. Henson (“Empire,” 2015-2016), Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment,” 2021), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose,” 2021) and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country,” 2021).

Since she won last year’s comedy writing award for penning the “Abbott Elementary” pilot, Brunson could become the fifth person to receive Emmys for writing and acting on the same series. With no instances on the drama side, this group currently consists of comedic creatives Alan Alda (“M*A*S*H”), Fey (“30 Rock”), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) and Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”). Brunson would be the youngest individual to achieve this feat, surpassing Waller-Bridge by 170 days.

Brunson would also be the seventh youngest victor in the history of her acting category, taking the spot currently held by Shelley Long (34, “Cheers,” 1983). Those she would rank behind are America Ferrera (23, “Ugly Betty,” 2007), Mary Tyler Moore (27 and 29, “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” 1964 and 1966), Rachel Brosnahan (28, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” 2018), Helen Hunt (33, “Mad About You,” 1996) and Jennifer Aniston (33, “Friends,” 2002).

According to Gold Derby’s odds, Brunson will likely be one of four Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary” performers this year. The others running in first place in their respective races are supporting players Sheryl Lee Ralph (who won last year) and Tyler James Williams, and guest actress Henson. The show itself is involved in another nail biter of a Best Comedy Series contest with defending champion “Ted Lasso,” but its potential slew of acting victories could very well give it the edge.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions