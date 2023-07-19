Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jessica Williams, ‘P-Valley’ among winners in 5th Annual AAFCA TV Awards

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) today announced the winners of its 5th Annual TV Awards, a list that includes Niecy Nash-Betts for Best TV Acting (Female) for her role in the limited series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nicco Annan for their roles for Best TV Acting (Male) for their work on “P-Valley,” Quinta Brunson for Best TV Writing for “Abbott Elementary,” “P-Valley” from Starz as both Best TV Drama and Best Ensemble, “Abbott Elementary” as Best TV Comedy and Jessica Williams from “Shrinking” as Breakout Star.

Also honored this year were Netflix’s “Mo” as Best New Show,” Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” as Best Documentary, Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” as Best Limited Series, Peacock’s “Shooting Stars” as Best TV-Movie and Mary Lou Belli, Debbie Allen, Tasha Smith, Henry Chan and Jordan E. Cooper sharing the Best Directing award for “The Ms. Pat Show” on BET+.

The AAFCA TV Awards “recognize outstanding achievements in broadcast television and streaming, with a special emphasis of entertainment representing the Black diaspora.” Honorees are schedule to be celebrated during an August 27 luncheon at Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, with the caveat that the date may be adjusted pending the results of negotiations in the joint WFA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“AAFCA is proud to recognize the brightest talents in television,” said the organization’s co-founder and president Gil Robertson. “With the entertainment industry in flux due to the strikes, these incredible talents – from icons to breakouts – still deserve recognition for their outstanding contributions to the television landscape. AAFCA is committed to celebrating all of our winners.”

As previously announced, the association will also bestow special distinguished achievement honors on several recipients this year. Those include Jennifer Hudson (the We See You Award), Delroy Lindo (the Legacy Award) and five-time Emmy nominee Marla Gibbs (the Legend Award). The Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” will receive the Inclusion Award, while CBS’s “S.W.A.T.” is honored with the Impact Award.

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premier body of Black film critics around the world, actively reviewing film and television and focusing on projects highlighting the Black experience in the U.S. and internationally.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmys through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions