Rachel Brosnahan (‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) looking to break 45-year Emmys curse

Emmy voters love to repeat themselves in the race for Best Comedy Actress. Just consider six-time winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) and five-time champ Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”). But usually those wins happen close together. Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is hoping to break that trend by winning for the fifth and final season of her Amazon Prime series. She previously won in 2018. If she does it again in 2023, it would be the longest gap between wins in this category for the same role since 1978.

The last actress who waited five or more years between Best Comedy Actress wins for playing one character was Jean Stapleton for the classic “All in the Family.” She prevailed as Edith Bunker in 1971 and 1972. Then she lost four times before winning again in 1978. Since then all multiple winners have been consecutive or close to it: Jane Curtin (“Kate and Allie,” 1984-1985), Bergen (“Murphy Brown,” 1989-1990, 1992, 1994-1995), Helen Hunt (“Mad About You,” 1996-1999), Patricia Heaton (“Everybody Loves Raymond,” 2000-2001), Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep,” 2012-2017), and Jean Smart (“Hacks,” 2021-2022).

The good news for Brosnahan is that Smart is out of the way this year: “Hacks” won’t have any new episodes aired in this eligibility period. Nevertheless, Brosnahan ranks fourth in our odds based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. She’s behind a couple of stars in much newer shows (front-runner Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary,” Jenna Ortega for “Wednesday”) as well as a sentimental favorite retiring from acting for health reasons (Christina Applegate for “Dead to Me”). None of them have won yet for acting in their current roles, so voters might feel more urgency around their candidacies.

Nevertheless, two of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets think Brosnahan will surprise us by pulling a Stapleton. Do you agree with them?

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?