Rachel Brosnahan (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Rachel Brosnahan is entering “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” episode “Four Minutes” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actress. The episode aired on May 26 and is the series finale of the Amazon Prime Video comedy.

In this installment, after a bitter Gordon (Reid Scott) turns Midge’s (Brosnahan) scheduled set on “The Gordon Ford Show” into a sit-down interview (on stools) about being the show’s “lady writer,” she decides during the commercial break to go rogue and subsequently delivers a star-making stand-up performance. Her four-minute set (hence the episode title) even wins over Gordon, who declares her “the marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The series’ final moments are set in 2005, revealing that Midge and Susie (Alex Borstein) may be separated by distance but are close as ever as they watch “Jeopardy!” on VHS on the phone together.

This is Brosnahan’s sixth career nomination and fifth for “Maisel.” She won Best Comedy Actress in 2018 for the series’ first season. This year, she’s up against Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”) and Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”).

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” received 14 nominations this year, bringing its five-season total to 80. It has won 20 Emmys, including Best Comedy Series in 2018.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

