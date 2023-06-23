Rachel Weisz doubles her Emmy chances with ‘Dead Ringers’

Rachel Weisz is twice excellent in her dual roles as twins Beverly and Elliot in Amazon Prime Video’s limited-series remake of David Cronenberg‘s 1988 movie, “Dead Ringers.”

While that film featured Jeremy Irons in the lead roles, this version gender-flips those characters and features “The Favourite” actress Weisz. The story follows Weisz as two twin gynecologists who take advantage of being identical from head to toe as they look to revolutionize the way women give birth.

Weisz is exquisite as both Beverly and Elliot in an astounding performance. Both characters are utterly unique and you instantly from just the way Weisz carries herself or moves which twin you are watching. Weisz is in irresistible form here and imbues each character with distinctive traits, making it a joy to be in the company of both — whether it be the frosty Elliot or the more amiable Beverly. Unsurprisingly, Weisz has received enormous praise for critics.

Craig Mathieson (The Age) proclaimed that the series is “galvanised by a crackling, consumptive dual lead performance from Rachel Weisz.” He continued: “The technical feat of having Weisz playing inter-connected roles is so good as to not be noticeable, but the real achievement is the restless, conjoined chemistry she creates between the two siblings. The Mantles feed off each other in a compelling way, born of a lifetime together. They possess an unswerving force, and so does this series.”

Brian Tallerico (Roger Ebert) explained: “Rachel Weisz does some of the best work of her career as both Elliot and Beverly Mantle, a pair of famous gynecologists planning to open a high-tech, high-profit birthing center. Instantly, Weisz delineates the sisters, making it so you can tell if the chilly Elliot or warmer Beverly is taking the lead. When they share space, you don’t question it. The visual effects are impressive, but it doesn’t work without Weisz’s commitment as a dual performer.”

Lorraine Ali (LA Times) observed: “Weisz’s nuanced performance as Elliot and Beverly is next-level brilliant. It’s hard to take your eyes off her, or them, as she imbues each twin with their own strengths and vulnerabilities, charms and tics, then artfully manipulates the conflict between the two, ratcheting up the tension with each episode, making it hard to turn away — even when you want to. It’s a good thing Weisz is so magnetic, because there are plenty of repelling moments here for the queasy viewer.”

This critical reception has helped Weisz out here. Recently, she’s been climbing our odds charts for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress — in fact, she’s now crept into our predicted six nominees alongside Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones and the Six”), Emily Blunt (“The English”), Elizabeth Olsen (“Love and Death”), Ali Wong (“Beef”), and Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”). Aside from her phenomenol performance, there are several reasons why we think Weisz will land that nomination.

Firstly, it would be her first-ever Emmy bid — for a performer of Weisz’s stature, this seems surprising. As I sit here watching “The Mummy,” a classic, while writing this, I’m reminded of Weisz’ versatility. She can do light comedy and adventure, hard-hitting dramas (“The Lovely Bones”), pitch-black comedies (“The Favourite”), horror (“Dream House”), fantasy (“Oz the Great and Powerful”), and thrillers (“The Constant Gardener,” for which she won an Oscar). The only reason she hasn’t been nominated for an Emmy is because she hasn’t featured in a TV project since 1994’s “Seventeen” and “White Goods” (unless you count a 2010 episode of “The Simpsons”). This is her first TV show in a good long while and Emmy voters will likely respond to her in the same way that every other awards body has responded to her — warmly.

Yes, this is seasoned awards veteran. She won the Best Supporting Actress for “The Constant Gardener” in 2006. That performance also won her a Golden Globe and a SAG award, while she’s a two-time Critics Choice Award nominee and also won a BAFTA in 2019 for her supporting turn in “The Favourite.” For that performance, she was also nominated for an Oscar, SAG, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe. Awards bodies love her, so expect Emmy voters to follow suit.

What also helps here is that Weisz serves as an executive producer on this series. Emmys love that — stars using their off-screen talents to help to tell a story they love on-screen. It often results in nominations for their on-screen work, particularly in this category. Amanda Seyfried won last year for “The Dropout,” which she also produced. Michaela Coel was nominated the year before for “I May Destroy You,” which she wrote, created, and produced. And Kate Winslet was an executive producer on “Mare of Easttown,” which won her this award in 2021. These are just three examples of a trend that happens very often, and Weisz could be the latest to benefit from it.

Another trend that Weisz could be a beneficiary of is Emmy voters’ penchant for nominating A-listers and Oscar-winners in this category. Elizabeth Olsen (in 2021 for “WandaVision”), Amy Adams (in 2019 for “Sharp Objects”), and the aforementioned Seyfried are all big name actresses who landed nominations. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett (in 2020 for “Mrs. America”), Regina King (winner in 2020 for “Watchmen”), and the aforementioned Winslet are all Oscar-winning actresses who were handed Emmys in this category. Weisz fits both of those lists.

And, of course, the role itself. What sure fire way to earn an Emmy nomination then by playing more than one role? This is a curious trend — actors who play twins or more than one character often go on to earn an Emmy bid. It demonstrates the actor’s committment, versatility, and talent, and is always an impressive feat. Mark Ruffalo won Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor in 2020 for playing twins in “I Know This Much in True,” Ewan McGregor was nominated in the same role in 2017 for playing brothers in “Fargo,” Sarah Paulson was nominated in 2015 for “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” in which she played twins, and Zach Galifianakis was nominated for Best Comedy Actor in 2017 for playing twins in “Baskets.” Emmy voters love performers playing dual roles and Weisz’s performance is amongst the very best examples of why these roles are so impressive.

