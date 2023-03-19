‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 12: Salina EsTitties reflects on her journey with Michelle Visage

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. Following her episode 12 elimination, a “very nervous” Salina EsTitties describes what it was like for her to be in the bottom so often and how she learned to “stop your mind chatter.” Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her conversation with Salina, Michelle gave Salina words of wisdom about how to receive feedback without taking it personally. She explained that as a judge she critiques the queens with the goal of telling them “what would be the best for you.” She told Salina that she “grew exponentially” during her time on the show and she’s proud of her for that.

When it came to Salina’s style, Michelle said she totally understood the Chola culture that she was trying to represent for and even told Salina that when she was growing up on the East Coast she idolized the West Coast girls for their eyebrows and hair waves. Salina brought her “Rip Her to Shreds” look back and emphasized how important that garment was for her as an homage to her own mother, even if the judges weren’t head over heels for it.

One week that Salina was really proud of was the stand up comedy challenge because she and Mistress Isabelle Brooks knocked it out of the park. Michelle gave Salina props for stealing Mistress from Marcia Marcia Marcia because it’s part of “playing the game.” About the “Wigloose” challenge, Salina was still bothered by Loosey LaDuca naming her as the queen to go home after they had shared sensitive moments earlier in the episode.

