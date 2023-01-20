Rami Malek and Matt Reeves prep Buster Keaton Series

Rami Malek, an Oscar winner for his role of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” will team-up with “The Batman” director Matt Reeves for a new series about the life of early film star Buster Keaton. The unnamed project was sold to Warner Bros. Television, with an eye toward distribution on one of the major streamers, according to Deadline. Ted Cohen, a three-time Emmy winner for work on “Succession,” “Veep,” and “Friends,” is in negotiations to write and serve as executive producer. Reeves will direct.

The series will be based off of the newly released Keaton biography ‘Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life’ by James Curtis.

Keaton, also known as “The Great Stoneface,” emerged from vaudeville to become one of the major architects of early silent cinema. He didn’t just mug to the camera for comic effect (or anti-mug, I guess you could say) but he was incredibly innovative in using the malleability of cinema’s form to tell stories in a way that simply could not have previously been told. This is a very high-falutin’ way to say he fell on his rump a lot in funny ways, but it’s true. He also was a bit of a madman with stunts that could absolutely, positively not secure production insurance today.

After his glory years in the 1920s, suffered some dark times thanks to a rotten deal and alcoholism. He did have a comeback in the 1940s as a writer, then by making short appearances in successful movies like “Sunset Boulevard” (1950), Charlie Chaplin’s “Limelight” (1952), “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” (1963), and on television. His influence can be seen by any comedian who offers a blank reaction shot for laughs, but his innovative use of the camera had a tremendous ripple effect everywhere. Orson Welles named his feature-length comedy “The General” as arguably the greatest film ever made.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions