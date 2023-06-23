Ramy Youssef is Emmy triple threat for ‘Ramy’

Ramy Youssef will be looking to make an Emmys comeback this year with season three of his hit Hulu comedy show “Ramy,” which previously garnered him directing and acting bids in 2020.

The show, which is co-created by Youssef along with Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, follows Youssef as a millennial American Muslim who struggles to juggle his faith with his lifestyle. The series depicts a first-generation Egyptian-American who feels caught between two worlds — one that believes life is a moral test and the other that thinks everything is meaningless.

As the lead character, Youssef is exquisite. At first he is funny and affable, much like his off-screen self. But, in the latest third season, Youssef gives Ramy a more selfish, self-destructive quality that demonstrates his skill as an actor. Only a good actor could make audiences stick with Ramy through thick and thin even when he becomes increasingly unlikeable. This complexity is the heart of the show, and critics agree that season three produced Ramy’s best performance yet.

John Powers (NPR) explained: “Youssef’s boldness doesn’t falter in Season 3, with Ramy growing increasingly unlikable and his family appearing to be falling apart, with Farouk, Maysa and Dena each being swallowed up by confusion and feelings of failure. You wonder whether the series will wind up being a traditional comedy, in which order is restored to a chaotic world, or is turning into a slow-motion tragedy in which everything that felt solid when the series began implodes.”

Radhika Menon (Decider) observed: “In episode one, all eyes are on Ramy Youssef. And after a two year break between seasons, Youssef is entirely effective in conveying how Ramy’s life has changed since the events of season 2. He’s sunken and emotionless, questioning everything, while also naturally slipping into the role of a slimy salesman — and Youssef commits fully.”

Nandini Balial (Roger Ebert) wrote: “Seasons One and Two Ramy had a goofy smile, and seemed fairly chilled out in general. That lovely smile is gone. The previously-relaxed facial muscles are slack, haunted, fully submissive to gravity dragging them to the floor. Even when accomplishing a business goal that caused him anxiety, Ramy does not exhibit, and likely does not experience, relief. The next set of worries has already set up shop in his head…. His name had better be on that list of nominees for Best Lead Actor at next year’s Emmys.”

However, despite Balial’s wishes, Youssef currently finds himself outside of our predicted five nominees for Best Comedy Actor. Currently, we think these stars will be nominated instead: Martin Short and Steve Martin (both “Only Murders in the Building”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”). But there are a few reasons to believe that Youssef could sneak in, aside from the quality of Youssef’s performance and the support of the critics, of course.

First, Youssef has already proved that he has the awards credentials. He was nominated for Best Comedy Actor in 2020, for “Ramy” season two. He lost to Eugene Levy for “Schitt’s Creek” but that nomination proves that Emmy voters like this performance. And this third season delivers his best performance in the show yet. For “Ramy,” he has also earned one SAG bid, two Critics Choice Awards nominations, and two Golden Globe nominations including one victory in 2020. Awards bodies very much like Youssef’s turn here. Emmy voters could follow suit once again.

Plus, Youssef is a multi-hyphenate. He co-created, wrote, produced, directed, and starred in this show. Emmy voters love that, particular in comedy categories. Donald Glover was nominated three times for Best Comedy Actor for “Atlanta,” winning in 2017. He also created, directed, and wrote that show. Similarly, Hader was nominated three times for “Barry,” which he also created, directed, and wrote. He won in 2018 and 2019. And Phoebe Waller-Bridge won Best Comedy Actress in 2019 for “Fleabag,” a show she created and wrote. Youssef would follow this crowd.

Specifically, Emmy voters adore actors-turned-directors. Hader directed episodes of “Barry.” He landed three nominations for Best Comedy Director for that show, coinciding with his acting bids. Glover was nominated twice for Best Comedy Director, winning in 2017, and Jason Bateman earned three Best Drama Director bids (winning in 2019) for “Ozark” while he was also nominated four times for the same show for Best Drama Actor. Youssef earned both of these nominations himself in 2020 (he also lost Best Comedy Director to “Schitt’s Creek,” to Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy). Youssef could certainly repeat those dual bids here — he’s shown that Emmy voters like him in both of these categories.

That’s not all, however. Martin and Short are both predicted to earn nominations for “Only Murders in the Building” but only once in the last 10 years have Emmy voters nominated more than one actor for the same show in Best Comedy Actor. That suggests that one of them may drop out — and Youssef could be the one to take advantage of that. The bad news? That one time out of 10 was when Martin and Short themselves were nominated for “Only Murders in the Building” last year. It remains to be seen if Emmy voters are truly in love with them, however, or if they just got drawn by the novelty of the whole thing. If it’s the latter, Youssef could sneak in and take one of their places. He would certainly deserve it.

