Ray Liotta (‘Black Bird’) would set new record with posthumous Emmy win

At the time of his death in May 2022, prolific actor Ray Liotta still had several projects in the works, including a handful of feature films that have yet to be released. His final small screen performance was in Apple TV+’s “Black Bird,” which streamed over a four-week period last summer and is now eligible for this year’s Emmys. A Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor nomination would make Liotta the 11th person (and first in a quarter century) to posthumously achieve TV academy recognition for a non-continuing program. If he succeeds on this possible bid, he will set a new precedent as the first such winner for a limited series.

Liotta appeared on “Black Bird” as James Keene Sr., the father of convicted narcotics dealer James Keene Jr. (Taron Egerton), who agreed to a commuted sentence deal that involved him eliciting a confession from serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). This was Liotta’s second limited series role, with his first having been on The History Channel’s “Texas Rising” in 2015. His other recent TV credits include regular stints on the drama series “Shades of Blue” and “Hanna” and guest spots on “The Simpsons” and “Young Sheldon.”

The last posthumous Emmy contender for a limited series or TV movie was J. T. Walsh, who earned a bid for his supporting turn in the telefilm “Hope” nearly five months after his death in 1998 (He lost to George C. Scott of “12 Angry Men”). He was preceded in the same category by Jack Hawkins (“QB VII,” 1975), Walter McGinn (“Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years,” 1977), Jack Albertson (“My Body, My Child,” 1982), and Richard Burton (“Ellis Island,” 1985), who were respectively beaten by Anthony Quayle (“QB VII”), Burgess Meredith (“Tail Gunner Joe”), Laurence Olivier (“Brideshead Revisited”), and Karl Malden (“Fatal Vision”).

Technically, the first posthumous Emmy nominee for a non-continuing program was David Burns, who, in 1971, competed in the defunct composite category known as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama. He was ultimately honored with said prize for his work in the “Hallmark Hall of Fame” installment “The Price.” Six years later, he was joined on the posthumous champions list by Diana Hyland, who won for her featured performance in “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.”

The remaining three nominees in this group were all recognized as leading men. The first two were Stanley Baker (“How Green Was My Valley”) and Peter Finch (“Raid on Entebbe”), who were both nominated in 1977 but not in the same category. Baker lost the lead limited series race to Christopher Plummer (“The Moneychangers”), while Finch was bested on the TV movie side by Ed Flanders (“Harry S. Truman: Plain Speaking”). They were later followed by Raul Julia, who won in 1995 for the telefilm “The Burning Season.” Also worth mentioning is Ingrid Bergman, who died between the 1982 nominations announcement and ceremony, where she was honored for her lead performance in the movie “A Woman Called Golda.”

Liotta, who has one Emmy to his name for guest starring on the drama series “ER” in 2005, is currently in a solid fourth place on Gold Derby’s odds-based Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor predictions list. He faces a particularly serious challenge from recent Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award recipient Hauser, but the academy’s support could easily tilt in his favor, especially if members feel compelled to reward him for his decades of commendable work.

