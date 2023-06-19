Ray Richmond: ‘Jury Duty’ remains The Little Show That Could…get nominated for a best comedy series Emmy

When the list of potential Emmy nominees was officially released on Thursday, the Amazon Freevee genre-bending comedy “Jury Duty” listed six submissions for Emmy Awards comedy supporting actor and actress: James Marsden, David Brown, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, Edy Modica and Rashida Olayiwola. That may not seem particularly significant, but for a series that seemingly against all odds caught hold of the zeitgeist this past spring, it’s massive. The craziest part is that it actually has a chance of pulling in an Emmy nom or two – perhaps even in comedy series and (maybe especially) comedy series casting for its casting director Susie Farris.

In fact, I’m going to go out on a limb here and predict that “Jury Duty” is going to be the Andrea Riseborough of this Emmy season and shock the awards world as a grassroots phenomenon by cracking the best comedy nominee lineup. And it deserves it based on the cleverness and danger (and multiple moving parts) of its concept alone. There. I said it.

I know, I know, I can hear you from here: THAT RAY RICHMOND DUDE IS INSANE! The show currently ranks 17th among comedy series at Gold Derby with combined odds of 100/1. That doesn’t bode particularly well for its chances of landing one of the eight nomination slots. But let’s remember this is a show that has defied the odds going back to the time it was just a germ of a concept and has kept right on defying them since premiering its eight episodes amid little fanfare in April on a streaming service (Amazon Freevee) that few had even heard of and even fewer watched. For the record, the service launched under the name IMDb Freedive in January 2019 before changing its name to IMDb TV five months later and then finally Amazon Freevee in April 2022. It’s an ad-supported streaming service that charges no monthly fee.

But let’s quickly review to get you up to speed about what “Jury Duty” is. It’s been described as the world’s first feelgood prank show – “The Office” meets “The Truman Show.” The premise: A guy answers a Craigslist ad looking for someone to participate in a filmed documentary about jury service. What they don’t mention is that the person being tabbed for the doc would essentially be unwittingly be performing in a sitcom that the person didn’t know was a sitcom and that everyone around them – and we do mean everyone – was an actor.

That unsuspecting dupe happens to be a good-natured, game-for-anything young contractor named Ronald Gladden, whose 15 minutes of fame has already stretched to 10 weeks (and counting). Through the eight “Jury Duty” episodes, we follow Gladden’s selection onto the purported jury and his building incredulity at all of the weird situations and oddball characters surrounding him as the hoax trial moves forward. A few things here were happening. One was that Gladden was never made the butt of the joke and was in fact held up as something of a hero for his inherent and consistent decency amid the subtle chaos and absurdity in his midst. The other thing you realize is that at any moment, if one of the actors surrounding him were to break character at a vulnerable moment, the whole concept could easily have come crashing down and the show would be kaput. But no one ever lost focus or betrayed the concept, perhaps a bit miraculously.

We follow this fake jury selection and fake trial through a fake verdict and ultimately a surprisingly touching and heartfelt reveal at the end of “Jury Duty.” And the entire enterprise turns out to be as hilarious as it is diabolically ingenious, and why it deserves to be considered on equal footing with the “Ted Lassos,” the “Abbott Elementarys,” the “Barrys” and the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisels.”

What started with a snore when the show launched on April 7 has steadily built into a roar. It began to sprint as word-of-mouth spread and it exploded into a social media phenomenon. As I write this sentence, “Jury Duty” is closing in on an astonishing 300 million views on TikTok as teens and young adults have discovered and revered it. It’s broken through in a way not even the producers could ever have imagined and Amazon has wisely put its promo/marketing muscle behind it with FYC events and – this week – a “Jury Duty”-themed taco truck event spread over three days. The taco takeover was inspired by a scene in the first episode in which Marsden – playing a jackass version of himself – bought tacos for his fellow “jurors” “in lieu of selfies.”

I decided to pay the taco truck a visit in Beverly Hills last Thursday at lunchtime, where more than a hundred hungry folks lined up for hard shell goodies. Among those in attendance was the show’s de facto star. Indeed, anyone who worries about poor Ronald Gladden having any post-traumatic stress for being punk’d and deceived on such a grand scale needn’t worry. The man is positively thriving, eagerly showing up at every promo event to hawk the show’s Emmy prospects and singing its praises. And indeed, he looked as if he’d just stepped away from a GQ fashion shoot, smartly clad in suede and blue mirrored shades while posing for photos with fans.

To be sure, Gladden never anticipated that this little “documentary” gig would ever lead to 200,000 Instagram followers and daily recognition on the street. “It’s different,” he admits. “I mean, I knew this was all going to be on a streaming platform no one had ever heard of. Plus, who watched a documentary about jury duty? Someone in the legal profession? So yeah, it feels weird and it’s an adjustment to be associated with something that blows up like this.”

While Gladden maintains he doesn’t have an agent, he does have “a management team” that’s helping him explore his options. Good thing the guy didn’t figure out what was going on. His being lost in the dark has led to a whole new burgeoning career.

Also on hand taking her taco reward on Thursday was casting director Farris, who positively glowed while discussing a show of which she’s justifiably proud. She cast “everyone who spoke” in the show, not just Gladden’s fellow jurors but people they meet out in the world as well, including hotel and restaurant “employees.” The speaking cast was in the dozens.

“They were people I’d cast for years in small parts,” Farris says. “The mandate was ‘unrecognizable,’ and everyone had to stay in character for hours to make it seem real. They had to riff the whole time, with no scripted lines, because it all had to be very fluid in case they had to pivot with Ronald. I honestly don’t know how I could cast anything like this again.” Then again, she may be asked to do it one more time, as there is already talk about looking to continue the “Jury Duty” concept by taking it into other areas of life.

Of the six contending “Jury Duty” cast members, Marsden has the best chance of landing an actual nomination. He currently ranks 14th on Gold Derby in a very crowded comedy supporting field headed by Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”), two-time category victor Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and one-time winner Henry Winkler (“Barry”). Marsden pulls off the performance of his career given the requirement that he stay in character for hours on end, day after marathon day.

The truck tacos, by the way, were very good – though not as good as the show they’re helping to hype. But it’s “Jury Duty’s” organic spread that has put it on the awards radar, the kind of buzz that money and Mexican food can’t buy. Could a comedy streaming on something called Amazon Freevee really generate nomination attention while competing for glory against the big boys and girls? Well, there was a time not long ago when few thought that services called Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV+ could make Emmy inroads, either – and now they’re the gold standard. So we’ll just have to wait and see what this jury’s verdict is.

