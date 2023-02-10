Ray Richmond: ‘Sharper’ from A24 and Apple Original Films is a riveting, well-paced thriller

I was thinking the other day about the kinds of movies I used to love that they just don’t make enough of anymore. I’m thinking in particular of “Body Heat,” the 1981 neo-noir erotic thriller from writer-director Lawrence Kasdan that starred William Hurt and Kathleen Turner. It had a bundle of twists and turns that kept us in thrall and off balance. I had no idea where it was going, but I knew I wanted to travel wherever it was. I was rewarded with an enormously satisfying story and a scintillating climax I never saw coming.

“Body Heat” was what came racing to mind while I watched “Sharper,” a new feature that has a limited theatrical release on Friday before settling in as a streamer on Apple TV+ starting February 17. It’s a slick drama that ensnared me in its web and left me grasping at straws (in a good way) to discern everyone’s motivations as well as who was up and who was down, the all-too-rare thriller that makes unraveling its maze a glorious amount of fun. Around and around it does, where its characters stop no one knows until the very end. And even then…

Without giving away too much and upset you for having spoiled everything, “Sharper” is a grifter flick extraordinaire that unfolds in character-driven segments. The first feature Tom (Justice Smith), a low-key, seemingly ordinary bookstore clerk who has a meet-cute moment with Sandra (Brianna Middleton). Their apparently chance encounter evolves into a date and instant inseparability. Love is in the air. Or is it? Suddenly, Sandra’s brother needs money to put off some bad guys and, well, Tom’s trust find with his wealthy daddy Richard (fine work from John Lithgow) is about to come in mighty handy. But things may not be quite what they appear.

Pretty soon, the focus switches to Sandra, who is being groomed for a life of grifting by the calculating, creepy con artist Max (Sebastian Stan, so memorable as Tommy Lee in “Pam & Tommy”). We learn he’s helped mold Sandra into a criminal pro after finding her broke and drug-addicted. Max is the meat in the crooked sandwich between Sandra and Madeline (a spectacularly cool performance from Julianne Moore). Madeline is elegant but soulless, evidenced by her pretending to care very deeply about her hedge fund billionaire husband Richard (yes, that Richard).

The character arcs ultimately intertwine and clash in “Sharper,” which is boosted by a shrewd and dexterous script from Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka and superb direction from Benjamin Caron (“The Crown” and “Andor”). In less capable hands the film could have been jumbled and bizarre, but Carom turns it into a twisted love letter to New York City. The performance are all stellar, with Moore in particular putting on a conniving showcase that’s monumentally unsettling. And Stan is an amoral revelation, demonstrating just the right blend of petulance, ruthlessness and coldhearted remove – the perfect temperament for a crafty exercise like this one. Indeed, no one indulges in overacting or theatrics, giving the whole exercise an essential sheen of authenticity.

As intriguing as it is murky, filled with potholes, dead ends, hairpin plot turns and sublime twists of fate, the surprisingly sophisticated “Sharper” moves along at a perfect pace, revealing more pieces of its clever gaslighting puzzle with every sequence but never giving away too much at once. I honestly didn’t want this thing to end. I didn’t know how hungry I was for a movie like this until I saw it, because as I intimated at the top here, they don’t make movies like this anymore, films where motivations and agendas seem flee-floating and constantly in need of reevaluation. It’s impossible to embrace this flick and find yourself constantly checking your phone. You’re simply too attached to what’s unfolding in front of you.

I honestly want to tell you so much more, but that would make you want to kill me. Just trust me that you won’t be wanting this 110 minutes you’ve invested in “Sharper” back. The best part about it is that you don’t feel the need to binge something that will take up your entire weekend to be satisfied. Instead, this film more than takes care of that part of your entertainment appetite in under two hours.

“Sharper” is a collaboration of A24 and Apple Original Films.

