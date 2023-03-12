Razzie Awards ‘winners’: Tom Hanks x 2, ‘Blonde’ …

As is tradition, the Golden Raspberry Awards announced its winners on Oscar weekend. The Razzies, now in their 43rd year, are a tongue-in-cheek ceremony that “honor” the worst films of the year. Scroll down for the full list of winners (and nominees) in all nine Razzie Awards categories ranging from Worst Picture to Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel.

Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde,” reaped a leading eight bids and won two: Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay for director Andrew Dominik. The film’s star, Ana de Armas, was not nominated here but reaped a Best Actress bid at the Oscars.

Conversely, two-time Oscar champ Tom Hanks was overlooked by the academy for his portrayal of Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis” but he won two Razzies: Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo for “Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent).”

Another past Oscar winner, Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”), won Worst Actor for “Morbius.” Hanks had been up for that prize for his turn as Gepetto in “Disney’s Pinocchio”; that won Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel.

The group had cited a tween, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, for Worst Actress for her starring role in the remake of “Firestarter.” After an online uproar, the nomination was rescinded and replace by one for the Razzies itself, which it won “by a landslide.”

WORST PICTURE

X – “Blonde”

“Disney’s Pinocchio”

“Good Mourning”

“The King’s Daughter”

“Morbius”

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), “Good Mourning”

Pete Davidson (Voice Only), “Marmaduke”

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto), “Disney’s Pinocchio”

X – Jared Leto, “Morbius”

Sylvester Stallone, “Samaritan”

WORST ACTRESS

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Jurassic Park: Dominion”

Diane Keaton, “Mack & Rita”

X – Razzies, “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder”

Kaya Scodelario, “The King’s Daughter”

Alicia Silverstone, “The Requin”

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

“Blonde”

BOTH “365 Days” Sequels – “365 Days: This Day” & “The Next 365 Days” [a Razzie BOGO]

X – “Disney’s Pinocchio”

“Firestarter”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona, “Morbius”

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Penelope Cruz, “The 355”

Bingbing Fan, “The 355” & “The King’s Daughter”

Mira Sorvino, “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role), “Good Mourning”

X – Tom Hanks, “Elvis”

Xavier Samuel, “Blonde”

Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Evan Williams, “Blonde”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, “Blonde”

X – Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), “Elvis”

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, “Blonde”

The Two “365 Days” Sequels (both Released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow, “The Bubble”

X – Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Andrew Dominik, “Blonde”

Daniel Espinosa, “Morbius”

Robert Zemeckis, “Disney’s Pinocchio”

WORST SCREENPLAY

X – “Blonde” / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

“Disney’s Pinocchio” / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

“Good Mourning” / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

“Jurassic World: Dominion” / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow,Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly

“Morbius” / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions