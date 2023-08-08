Reactions to 2023 TCA Awards winners: Cheers for Rhea Seehorn and Natasha Lyonne victories, boos for ‘The White Lotus’ losses

If you’re celebrating Rhea Seehorn‘s Television Critics Association Award victory for Individual Achievement in Drama for “Better Call Saul,” you’re not alone. Gold Derby’s savvy, adamant and sometimes brutally honest forum posters have been jumping up and down over her long-overdue recognition ever since the winners for the 39th TCA Awards were announced on Monday, August 7. Our readers were also ecstatic about “Succession” finally nabbing the award for Program of the Year after bids in 2020 and 2022, and Natasha Lyonne taking home a solo honor for her multifaceted work on “Poker Face.” But how did Jeremy Allen White not prevail for two-time champ “The Bear”? And where’s the love for “The White Lotus” and “Never Have I Ever”?

Below, you can take a look at a sampling of the praise and pointed criticism that was leveled at some of this year’s results. Read more of the 2023 TCA Awards forum reactions and have your say right here.

Individual Achievement in Drama: Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul,” AMC)

Aziz: “At least at the Emmys I won’t have to choose between [Sarah] Snook and Seehorn. It’s like Sophie’s choice.”

Blaize: “Echoing others, I’m delighted to see Rhea Seehorn acknowledged somewhere, but I don’t think this makes any difference regarding the Emmys.”

CarlosEdu: “I don’t think Rhea is winning the Emmy, but I am glad that she got something big at least.”

Marcus James Dixon: “Those brave souls predicting Rhea Seehorn to win the Emmy just got a major boost. *fingerscrossed*”

Spacecataz: “While it’s upsetting that [Jeremy] Strong couldn’t achieve 5/5, Rhea winning this makes up for it.”

surejan: “Very happy to see Rhea FINALLY get any form of recognition for her performance in [‘Better Call Saul’]… even though I doubt she’ll repeat at the Emmys.”

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face,” Peacock)

methaddiction: “Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’) not winning is kind of surprising.”

Mood: “Cool to see Lyonne get a [win].”

Victor: “Natasha Lyonne… deserving as f***. We’ll never have male winners anymore in either individual [category].”

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming: “Ms. Marvel” (Disney+)

Boomerang: “I can’t take any awards that voted for ‘Ms. Marvel’ over ‘Never Have I Ever’ seriously… The gulf in quality between the two is big [in my opinion].”

JV: “I have mixed feelings on that new category OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING… Half of that category wasn’t really intended to be ‘family programming.’ Not sure there’s even enough consensus about what it is. Anyway, hopefully ‘The Dragon Prince’ wins it next year.”

Program of the Year: “Succession” (HBO | Max)

LionSimba: “Program of the Year should have literally gone to either ‘The Last of Us’ or ‘The White Lotus.’ And if you ask me, ‘The White Lotus’ deserved it way more than any other show because every week the impact of each episode, on every social platform, across all social media, was phenomenal. Everybody discussed it, everybody watched or wanted to watch it live, whereas ‘Succession’s’ light kinda dimmed after ‘Connor’s Wedding.'”

Spacecataz: “It’s astounding ‘Succession’ failed to win Program of the Year previously. Better late than never. Now it’s won that, [the Golden] Globe, [Producers Guild of America], Emmy, and Critics [Choice Award] for Best Show. Iconique!”

Here are the winners in the remaining 10 categories:

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: “The U.S. and the Holocaust” (PBS)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming: “Bluey” (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix) (2022 Winner in Category)

Outstanding New Program: “The Bear” (FX)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries or Specials: “Beef” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: “Succession” (HBO | Max) (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: “The Bear” (FX)

Career Achievement Honoree: Mel Brooks

Heritage Award: “The Carol Burnett Show” (CBS)

