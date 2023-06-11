‘Reality’ keeps climbing in Emmy predictions for Best TV Movie

Just days after “Reality” premiered on May 29, 2023, Max’s original movie is now predicted to receive a top Emmy nomination for Best TV Movie. In the 82-minute telefilm, former two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria” and “The White Lotus”) portrays Reality Winner, the American intelligence specialist who, in 2017 at the age of 25, was arrested for allegedly leaking a report about potential Russian interference in the 2016 election to the media.

“Reality” made its initial debut at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year to great fanfare. It’s based on the play “Is This A Room” by Tina Satter, who now co-writes (with James Paul Dallas) and directs the movie. Co-stars include Josh Hamilton as Agent Garrick and Marchánt Davis.

According to Gold Derby’s updated Emmy predictions, the five nominees for Best TV Movie will be “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” at 82/25 odds, “Prey” at 9/2 odds, “Fire Island” at 9/2 odds, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” at 15/2 odds and “Reality” at 11/1 odds. Other potential nominees include “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Boston Strangler,” “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” “Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist” and “Disenchanted.”

Reviews for “Reality” have been genuinely positive, with an impressive 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Kevin Maher (Times UK) raves, “Sweeney’s phenomenal performance of hidden guilt under pressure is the film’s secret weapon.” David Fear (Rolling Stone) writes, “Sweeney has finally got her serious-actor moment and delivered.” And Lindsey Bahr (Associated Press) asserts, “It’s a true triumph of storytelling and performance and a reminder that films don’t need to be flashy or big to be great.”

In recent years, the Best TV Movie category has become a free-for-all at the Emmys, with animated fare (“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”), true stories (“Bad Education”) and episodes of “Black Mirror” (“Bandersnatch,” “USS Callister” and “San Junipero”) all prevailing.

“Reality” would be Max’s first original telefilm to win this specific Emmy Award. However, its sister network HBO has claimed victory a whopping 22 times over the years. Some of HBO’s champions from the modern era include “Bad Education” (2020), “Bessie” (2015), “The Normal Heart” (2014), “Behind the Candelabra” (2013), “Game Change” (2012) and “Temple Grandin” (2010).

