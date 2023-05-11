RSVP for Reality panel on May 18: ‘Full Swing,’ ‘Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning,’ ‘The Reluctant Traveler,’ ‘Shark Tank’

Four TV reality producers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Marcus Dixon and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

Full Swing (Netflix)

Synopsis: Follows behind the scenes of what it takes to compete and win at the highest levels in men’s professional golf, following the PGA players through their wins and losses.

Bio: Chad Mumm is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for “Glad You Asked” and “Retro Tech.” He is an Independent Spirit Awards nominee for “Mind Over Murder.”

Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (NBC/Universal)

Synopsis: Based on the Swedish practice of döstädning, where people get rid of unnecessary belongings and put their homes in order.

Bio: Michael Williams is a six-time Emmy winner for “Queer Eye” and an Oscar winner for “Th Fog of War.”

The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Follows the adventures of Eugene Levy as he visits some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explores the people, places, and cultures.

Bio: David Brindley is a BAFTA nominee for “Beautiful Young Minds” and “The Fallen.”

Shark Tank (Sony / ABC)

Synopsis: Ambitious entrepreneurs present their breakthrough business concepts.

Bio: Clay Newbill is a four-time Emmy winner and 11-time nominee for “Shark Tank.”

