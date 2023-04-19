‘Reality’ trailer: Sydney Sweeney stars as Reality Winner in new Max movie [Watch]

One year after her massive Emmy Awards breakthrough with double nominations for “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria,” Sydney Sweeney is back in the conversation again with Max’s “Reality.” The original film, which debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year, is set to drop on Monday, May 29.

Based on the play “Is This A Room” by Tina Satter and co-written and directed by Satter, the new film stars Sweeney as Reality Winner, the American intelligence specialist who, in 2017 at the age of 25, was arrested for allegedly leaking a report about potential Russian interference in the 2016 election to the media. After her arrest, Winner eventually pleaded guilty to one “felony count of unauthorized transmission of national defense information,” the New York Times reported in 2018. Winner was then sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison, “the longest ever imposed in federal court for an unauthorized release of government information to the media.”

Satter based “Reality” on true events, and “the film’s dialogue is directly from the transcript of their tense and transfixing conversation.”

Sweeney stars as Winner, with Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis in the cast.

Sweeney is one of the busiest stars of the moment, with numerous projects in the works, including “Madame Web” (a Spider-Man spinoff film for Sony) and an untitled romantic comedy with Glen Powell. She was nominated for Best Drama Supporting Actress last year at the Emmys for her role as Cassie Howard in “Euphoria” Season 2 and for Best Limited Series/Movie Supporting Actress for her part on “The White Lotus.” With “Reality,” she’ll compete for an Emmy Award nomination in the Best Limited Series/Movie Actress category.

