Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ trailer: Netflix plans two-part epic with ‘Justice League’ filmmaker [Watch]

Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” has entered the promotional orbit.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the splashy first trailer for Snyder’s nascent franchise, which will unfurl in two parts on the service over the course of four months.

Set to debut on December 22, “Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire” starts the new film series. Then, on April 14, 2024, “Rebel Moon: The Scargiver” will complete the first phase of this story. Presumably, if fans react the way Snyder and Netflix expect, more films in the “Rebel Moon” universe could wind up as a reality in the future.

Based on the first trailer, at least, that seems possible. “Rebel Moon” looks like a cross between “Dune” and “Star Wars,” plus Snyder’s epics like “300” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” Once upon a time, the idea for the film actually was set within the “Star Wars” universe. Snyder had pitched Lucasfilm, he told Vanity Fair, during post-production on “Man of Steel.”

“Of course, those comparisons are going to be made,” Snyder said to Vanity Fair earlier this year when asked about the “Star Wars” connections. “Anything that has a spaceship in it is going to be: ‘This is blank’s Star Wars.’ So I understand and sort of welcome the comparisons. But at the same time, I do believe that our thing is really an entirely different experience.”

Here’s the plot synopsis for “Rebel Moon,” provided by Netflix:

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

In addition to Boutella, “Rebel Moon” features an all-star cast that includes Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Fra Free, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Cleopatra Coleman, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Sky Yang, and Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins as the voice of a robot named Jimmy. (Hopkins narrates the trailer.)

Watch the first “Rebel Moon” trailer below. The film is out on December 22.

