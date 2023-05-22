Remembering the ‘Seinfeld’ finale 25 years later – and time hasn’t improved it

“Seinfeld” (1989-98) wrapped its iconic run on NBC on May 14, 1998 – 25 years ago – after 180 episodes, 10 Emmys and a mandate of “no hugging, no learning, no sentimentality, no moral lessons” that it never went back on. (We missed marking the actual anniversary, don’t sue us.) It’s instructive to recall that as beloved as the sitcom was and remains in reruns, there is wide agreement that the two-part “Seinfeld” finale – titled simply “The Finale” – was considered memorable for all the wrong reasons. Written by series co-creator and longtime showrunner Larry David, it is, in fact, recalled as one of the show’s low points, if not the lowest.

Some 76.3 million viewers would tune in to watch Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) and George (Jason Alexander) wind up in jail in fictional Latham, Massachusetts. In terms of audiences flocking to a TV series finale, the “Seinfeld” capper trails only “M*A*S*H” (1983), “Cheers” (1993) and “The Fugitive” (1967). How did they emerge in jail? For those who didn’t watch it or may have forgotten, it’s a bit convoluted, but it goes something like this:

NBC finally gives Jerry and George the green light on their TV series pilot, “Jerry.” The two celebrate their success by inviting Kramer and Elaine to go with them on NNBC’s private jet. It’s decided they’ll fly to Paris. But en route, a Kramer mishap causes damage to the plane cockpit, and they have to make an emergency landing in Latham. While there, they witness the mugging of an overweight Latham citizen, and not only don’t they try to help him, they film it and make fun of the victim. This, they soon learn, violates the area’s Good Samaritan Law, and they wind up arrested and put on trial. They’re ultimately convicted and sentenced to serve a year in jail so they can be “removed from society.”

Not everyone gave a thumbs down to the polarizing finale. Ken Tucker of Yahoo! TV wrote, “”The Finale” is, unlike the rest of Seinfeld, a show about something: an overdue reckoning for four people who have acted selfishly for nine seasons, who have flouted the decencies of human interaction.” John Carman wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle, “‘Seinfeld’ parted in the same spirit it maintained for nine seasons on NBC. It was dry-eyed and jaded to the end, even as it bowed ever so slightly to a smidgen of sentiment.” And Bill Wyman of Salon.com said, “The creators quit at the top of their game and departed with one of the most widely misunderstood works of art of our time, the final episode of ‘Seinfeld’,”

A more common sentiment, however, came from Howard Rosenberg in the Los Angeles Times: “Something once there — a sparkle, a gleam, a vision, a sense of self — is now missing. It’s hard defining the difference, but here’s a stab. Where once the comedy of ‘Seinfeld’ was natural, fluid and smooth, now there are brush strokes.” Brett White of Decider noted, “As an episode of ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘The Finale’ is too big, with a network meeting and a private plane and a long courtroom scene, and it’s nothing like the mundane farce the show was during its best seasons.” And David Sims of AV Club declared, “The series finale of ‘Seinfeld’ should just be called ‘The Chip On Larry David’s Shoulder’.”

Ouch!

No matter the pannings and the debate, Larry David himself is unapologetic about how the finale played out. Speaking to Grantland’s Bill Simmons in 2014, he said, “I was not interested in an emotional ride, and neither was Jerry. But let me toot my own horn. I thought it was clever.” Seinfeld himself was later quoted as observing, “I think one of the things that people had a problem with is that it didn’t feel like the show because it wasn’t small. It was big, and we didn’t really do big. Small was really our instrument that we played. People felt a little, “This doesn’t fit in.”

Then there was the view of “Sopranos” creator-showrunner David Chase. In a 2012 interview with The New York Times, Chase stressed, “It’s just very difficult to end a series. For example, “Seinfeld”, they ended it with them all going to jail. Now that’s the ending we should have had. And they should have had ours, where it blacked out in a diner.”

