‘Reptile’ trailer: Benicio Del Toro, Alicia Silverstone, and Justin Timberlake star in stylish murder mystery [Watch]

Benicio Del Toro is hunting for a killer in the new Netflix film “Reptile.” On Monday, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer for the new project, the feature debut for prolific music video director Grant Singer.

In the film, the Oscar-winning Del Toro stars as a “hardened detective” who attempts to solve the brutal murder of a young real estate agent but, by doing so, “dismantles the illusions in his own life.” Del Toro co-wrote the screenplay with Singer and Benjamin Brewer and co-stars alongside Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone. (“Reptile” is the onscreen reunion of Del Toro and Silverstone, who appeared together in the 1997 comedy “Excess Baggage.”)

“I liked the unpredictability,” Del Toro said of the film’s narrative in an interview with Netflix’s proprietary editorial site, Tudum. “There were a couple of what I like to call ‘Oh, shit’ moments that also compelled me to get involved.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Singer – who has directed videos for Lorde, Sam Smith, and The Weeknd, among other top artists – said he was inspired by top directors like Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick, and David Fincher. The Fincher comparisons are apt, judging by the trailer, which looks like it combines aspects of “Seven” and “Gone Girl” to great effect.

“I didn’t want to make something that felt cold and clinical and sterile. I wanted to make something that felt alive and warm and relatable and human, and I think that was certainly an intention of mine to sort of counteract the suspense or the unnerving sense of unease with warmth,” Singer said. The Fincher comparisons are apt, judging by the trailer, which has the vibe of “Seven” meets “Gone Girl.”

“Reptile” is set to debut at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Netflix will debut the project on October 6.

