‘Beau is Afraid’ leaves critics shook: ‘Unhinged’ Joaquin Phoenix has ‘Big Cinema Energy pouring out of the screen’

Ari Aster’s first two films, 2018’s “Hereditary” and 2019’s “Midsommar,” cultivated the young director enough cachet for A24 to hand him a blank check for “Beau is Afraid,” his “Jewish ‘Lord of the Rings’” about the psychological horror of visiting your mother. The three-hour horror-comedy epic is the indie studio’s most expensive movie to date. Starring Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix as the stunted and anxiety-ridden Beau of the title, the movie defies easy categorization and is, expectedly, inspiring awe and disgust in nearly equal measure – often within individual viewers.

Beau lives in an urban hellscape that approximates what “New York City looked like in the mind of Travis Bickle and Bernhard Goetz” (David Fear, Rolling Stone) and is in a persistent state of waiting for the other shoe to drop. When it finally does, it’s a chandelier on top of his mother’s head (it wouldn’t be an Aster film without at least one bludgeoned skull). While trying to attend her funeral, Beau stumbles upon a perilous and picaresque journey that invokes Homer, Freud, and Charlie Kaufman.

David Fear calls this “self-incriminating masterwork” both “thrilling” and “exhausting.” “Though this may share a certain anything-goes absurdity and deliriousness with another recent A24 hit, the fact that the studio has now given us that Oscar-winner’s evil twin is itself a riotous hoot. This is the anti-’Everything Everywhere All at Once.’ The Daniels’ film wanted to heal generational trauma. Aster’s movie wants to stick its finger in that trauma’s wound and pry it open.” Fear additionally compares “Beau,” with its “Big Cinema Energy pouring out of the screen,” to Federico Fellini’s “8 ½,” writing that Aster “marshals all of his powers and chops in the name of bending an art form’s vocabulary and visual powers to express something stream-of-conscious, idiosyncratic, private.” Critics have also pointed out similarities to Richard Kelly’s “Southland Tales,” Peter Weir’s “The Truman Show” and Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!,” while Aster himself has cited “The Wizard of Oz” as an influence.

Tomris Laffly (The Wrap) calls “Beau is Afraid” “an extraordinary and deliciously demented study of a tortured soul of clumped memories” and a “big-screen-event movie” that “begs to be revisited, dissected, discussed and reconsidered over time.” She also affords praise to the work of production designer Fiona Crombie, writing, “Look around and you’ll see countless made-up and freshly designed storefronts, posters and products here—so plentiful, ingenious and hysterically titled that [Crombie] is bound to make even Wes Anderson jealous with her uncompromising sense of place.” Tim Grierson (Screen Daily), who tweeted that he was “blown away” by the film, also highlights Crombie’s work, saying that she “gives each new realm its own vivid look…Whether it’s an urban sprawl’s post-apocalyptic tenor or the chillingly antiseptic perfection of [a suburban home],” Grierson continues, “‘Beau Is Afraid’ never lets Beau feel safe in his surroundings, a sense of lingering unease amplified by Bobby Krlic’s moaning score.”

Other below-the-line talents garnering plaudits are animators Joaquín Cociña and Cristóbal León, directors of the Chilean stop-motion horror, “The Wolf House.” Laffly calls the movie’s animated section, in which Beau watches a stage play that projects one way his life could’ve unfolded, “a phantasmagoric fragment both in step with the film’s sensory style and a little outside of it.”

If you appreciate this brand of gonzo arthouse horror, the movie’s negative reviews are bound to only stoke your excitement. While “the detail-oriented might find it novel to unpack its myriad cinematic homages, and Aster’s ambitious execution is worthy of celebration,” Hannah Strong (Little White Lies) says, the movie is “ultimately…an uneven ride.” Stephanie Zacharek (Time), though critical, provides quite the attractive blurb when she writes, “It’s the most magnificent act of oversharing you’ll see all year, a banquet of all the TMI you can eat, just for the price of a ticket.” She adds, “How much manicured craziness can one movie hold? Aster is out to test the limits.”

Having directed Toni Collette and Florence Pugh in arguably their best-reviewed roles, Aster once again extracts a showstopping performance from his lead. Fear labels Phoenix “unhinged,” “unfiltered” and “unilaterally brilliant.” Grierson says that the character’s meek demeanor allows Phoenix to “deliver a performance that’s both withdrawn and intense.” Even Robbie Collin (The Telegraph), despite feeling the movie is “a punishing arthouse endurance test,” calls the Oscar winner’s acting “thrillingly physical” and likens him to Buster Keaton.

“Beau is Afraid” currently holds a 77% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating and a 70 average on Metacritic. A24 gave the film a limited rollout on April 14 and is expanding it nationwide April 21.

