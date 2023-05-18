‘Black Knight’ rave reviews: This isn’t ‘Squid Game,’ it’s ‘unlike anything we’ve seen from South Korea on Netflix’

On May 12, 2023, Netflix launched the dystopian drama “Black Knight,” directed and written by Cho Ui-seok. In the six-episode South Korean series, air pollution has caused so much havoc that special delivery men, the Black Knights, are needed in order for humanity to survive. The series received predominantly positive reviews, holding fresh at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. The ensemble includes Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang Yoo-seok, and Esom. Read our full review round-up below.

Chase Hutchinson of Collider says, “There may be some who attempt to superficially compare it to another South Korean series like ‘Squid Game’ because of the way it introduces a dangerous competition, but a more apt point of reference would be the masterpiece that is ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’ Though none of the six episodes of ‘Black Knight’ are as ambitious and assured as that film, with some of its special effects often glaringly hollow, there is still an enduring charm to the experience that breaks free in some of the more chaotic sequences.”

Stuart Jeffries of The Guardian praises the series, stating, “Our hero, a courier called 5-8 (played by ex-runway model Kim Woo-bin) delivers oxygen and food to survivors holed up in grim concrete new-builds, which are constructed on a grid plan resembling Milton Keynes – minus the charm and roundabouts. In order to get signatures for parcels, 5-8 must go through detoxifying air locks at each property, demonstrating a dedication unmatched by DPD or Amazon Prime in my experience.” He adds, “But there is good news. All survivors are simply gorgeous and have excellent haircuts. It’s almost as if the comet was sent by a superior civilization bent on eradicating ugly humans and nipping that mullet revival in the bud. How fortunate that the comet spared so many hairdressers and makeup artists.”

Andrew Webster of The Verge notes, “’Black Knight’ is at its best when it focuses on action and personal stakes. There are some great shootouts and an excellent, deadly race that feels like what would happen if George Miller played Blur. 5-8 is basically indestructible, for reasons that are never really explained beyond him just being that strong and skilled, and it’s a lot of fun watching a good guy defeat impossible odds while also delivering oxygen to the elderly. The show also has a great cast of characters.”

Kate Sánchez of But Why Tho? A Geek Community states, “Korean Sci-Fi on Netflix is expanding and with bigger and bigger shows, it’s leading the genre on the streaming platform. Adding to an already impressive line-up of series, ‘Black Knight’ is written and directed by Cho Ui-Seok and based on the manhwa by Lee Yun-kyun entitled ‘Delivery Knight.’ A mixed bag ultimately, ‘Black Knight’ isn’t like anything else we’ve seen from South Korea on Netflix, and the narrative’s idiosyncrasies make the series stand out from the crowd.”

