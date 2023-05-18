‘High Desert’ review round-up: Patricia Arquette is a ‘tour-de-force’ in new Apple TV+ comedy

Emmy and Oscar winner Patricia Arquette is a “tour-de-force of mad, messy, brazen desperation and determination” (Nick Schager, The Daily Beast) in Apple TV+’s “High Desert,” a new half-hour comedy series from Katie Ford (“Miss Congeniality,” “Desperate Housewives”) and creative partners Nancy Fichman and Jennifer Hoppe-House (“Damages,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Grace and Frankie”).

Their brainchild has been called “a madcap morass of alternate identities, stolen goods, and hallucinogenic visions” (Schager), as well as a gonzo “desert tall-tale” and “a web of mysteries straight out of a Raymond Chandler novel” (Marya E. Gates, The Playlist). Following the death of her mother (Tony winner Bernadette Peters) drug-addicted ex-con, Peggy (Arquette), attempts to self-reinvent and save her home by becoming a private investigator. Among many misadventures, Peggy eeks her way into gainful employment at a failing security firm run by Bruce (Emmy winner Brad Garrett) and probes the case of a missing woman and her anchorman-turned-desert-mystic husband, Guru Bob (Emmy nominee Rupert Friend).

SEE Patricia Arquette is on a hazardous journey toward self-discovery in new Apple TV+ comedy ‘High Desert’ [WATCH TRAILER]

Peggy is another demonstration of “Hoppe-House and Fichman’s capacity for writing manipulative, complex, obsessive and irrepressible women,” says Cat Woods (Flicks), and Schager calls Arquette’s “fully realized three-dimensional…and uniquely absurd” performance “an amusing axis around which the rest of the lunacy pivots.” Matt Dillon merits “particular praise” (Marco Vito Oddo, Collider) as her hustler ex-husband, and Jay Roach (“Meet the Parents,” “Recount”) “expertly directs all eight episodes, with immersive production and set design to boost the Wild West atmosphere” (Saloni Gajjar, The A.V. Club). Ben Stiller, Arquette’s “Escape at Dannemora” and “Severance” director (and “Flirting With Disaster” screen husband), serves as a producer.

“There’s a compelling shagginess to the storytelling of ‘High Desert’ that’s reminiscent of…Paul Thomas Anderson’s adaptation of ‘Inherent Vice,’ with a dash of absurd humor and violence à la the Coen brothers,” Gates writes, while Schager calls the series “a wacko, drugged-out, sunburnt, New Age-y energy that faintly recalls ‘The Big Lebowski.’” In a five-star review, Kylie Northover (The Sydney Morning Herald) hails “High Desert” as a “brilliant, bonkers series, which feels similar to ‘Arrested Development’ in the way it swerves between dark comedy, farce and piteousness.” Additionally, the “sunshiny neo-noir” has been compared to HBO’s “Barry,” Peacock’s “Poker Face” and Showtime’s “Californication.”

Apple began streaming the series May 17 with a three-episode premiere.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?