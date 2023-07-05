‘Joy Ride’ is a ‘filthy breakthrough’ that sets ‘golden standard for progressive, raunchy comedy’ [Review Round-Up]

The underperformance of “Bros” this past fall has seemingly stoked a passion to reclaim the R-rated comedy’s place at the movies. “Joy Ride” is one of four rescue efforts being deployed this summer (the others being “No Hard Feelings,” “Strays” and “Bottoms”). Originally titled “The Joy F**k Club” – a wink at the 1993 benchmark for Asian American representation in mainstream film that it clearly aims to stand alongside – Adele Lim’s directorial debut, produced by “Superbad” writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, follows a mismatched quartet on their comically hazardous trip east.

Audrey (Ashley Park), adopted from China by white parents (David Denman and Annie Mumolo), has always experienced trouble belonging, even as a stellar student and now successful lawyer on the cusp of making partner. Aimless but effortlessly self-possessed, her best friend Lolo (Sherry Cola) is the opposite. Inseparable ever since a childhood skirmish with a playground bully, the two travel to China for a business deal Audrey need’s Lolo’s fluency in Mandarin to close, but a language barrier turns out to be the least of her worries when the other negotiating party’s traditionalist representative (“M3GAN” scene-stealer Ronny Chieng) refuses to conduct business with an American unmoored from their roots.

After lying to stall, the pair, joined by Audrey’s college pal (“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu) – a Chinese soap opera star whose body ink lends the movie its running joke – and Lolo’s cousin (Sabrina Wu), must find her birth mother to pass this arbitrary cultural test. The fun, of course, is in watching crass Americans navigate a series of misadventures on unfamiliar terrain, which includes a run-in with a drug mule (“Search Party’s” Meredith Hagner) and a K-Pop dance number that culminates in the movie’s centerpiece gag. These “individual sequences shine like comedic jewels,” wrote Marjorie Baumgarten (The Austin Chronicle) after the movie’s premiere at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival. Lionsgate’s general release is being greeted by equally enthusiastic reviews.

Critics are celebrating “Joy Ride” for its messages about women in the workplace, sex positivity and cultural identity but promise the movie, penned by “Family Guy” creatives Cherry T. Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, isn’t just a serving of vegetables. “‘Joy Ride’ represents a win for representation, but it never forgets it’s a comedy first,” reports Derek Smith (Slant), adding that the fish-out-of-water comedy “wisely elides preachiness as it both celebrates and lovingly pokes fun at the diversity of a subculture of the population that’s often presented as monolithic.” Cola, who plays a similar character in Randall Park’s “Shortcomings” (due for release next month), lands a couple of the film’s funniest zingers during a Lolo-led airport tour through the Chinese diaspora. Marisa Mirabal (IndieWire), calling it the “golden standard for progressive, raunchy comedy,” says “Joy Ride” “slides comfortably into the tradition of hard-R road-trip movies while also demonstrating that American culture still has many areas to open up in terms of representation.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” co-writer Lim has achieved a “filthy breakthrough,” exclaims Peter Debruge (Variety), that “builds on a long tradition of envelope-pushing Asian American comics”: “From Margaret Cho to Ali Wong to Awkwafina, there’s no shortage of raunchy, etiquette-shattering examples…we can’t help but marvel that it took Hollywood this long to see what kind of mischief an all-Asian American crew might come up with.” The result, he humorously observes, “features more irreverent vagina monologues than ‘Sausage Party’ did dick jokes, which is surely an accomplishment of some kind.”

“Joy Ride” currently has a 90% freshness rating on RottenTomatoes and an 82 Metacritic average. It will be released in theaters nationwide on July 7, 2023.

