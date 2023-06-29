‘Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed’ review round-up: A rare look into movie star’s life, Hollywood and AIDS crisis

On June 28, 2023, “Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed,” directed by Stephen Kijack, premiered on HBO to acclaim from critics, resulting in a score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes. The biography of renowned actor Rock Hudson is examined in this relevant investigation of Hollywood and LGBTQ+ identity, from his public “ladies’ man” character to his private life as a gay man. Read our full review round-up below.

Peter Debruge of Variety writes, “During his lifetime, Rock Hudson was a model for American masculinity. That changed after his death, when the strapping, straight-acting (but occasionally sensitive) hunk from Winnetka became the poster boy for Hollywood homophobia: a closeted star who’d been forced to play a role his entire career that wasn’t true to himself, on screen and off. ‘Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed’ treats that compromise as a tragedy, leaning on the fact Hudson died of AIDS to underscore the injustice, but Stephen Kijak’s documentary does him a disservice, reducing Hudson’s career — in exactly the way he went so far out of his way to avoid — to the dimension of his sexuality.”

Jason Bailey of The Playlist praises the documentary, stating, “Director Stephen Kijak does something disarmingly unexpected with the opening minutes of his biographical documentary. He gives us the de rigueur rapid-fire ‘why he mattered’ montage, of course; it’s all but written into law for films like this. But while most bio-docs make that their credit sequence (usually ending on a profound quote from the subject, and then a hard cut to title), this one puts it after the title and the real opening; the pre-title sequence here is a mini-fantasia, a very queer visualization of one of Hudson’s dreams, a vivid illustration of how he saw himself. It’s the tiniest little shift, but it matters, in terms of what this film is and how it sees its subject: as a gay man first, and as a movie star second.”

Danielle Solzman of Solzy at the Movies notes, “Kijak’s film makes great use of the actor’s appearance in films, with no shortage of clips. There are interviews with those who knew Hudson intimately or as a fellow actor. The filmmaker also has access to Hudson’s archives, which is what makes this film a rare look into the late actor’s life. Hudson’s agents and publicists did everything they could to keep the actor’s private life out of the news while he was living. There’s something to be said about ethics in journalism but even still, there are people working in the media today that work on stories that end up forcing an actor or filmmaker to come out. Is it right? Certainly not. People should be able to come out on their own terms. Hudson did so privately to an extent at a time when things were very different for LGBTQ people in the industry.”

Alan French of Sunshine State Cineplex states, “Using personal anecdotes, interviews, and archival footage, ‘All That Heaven Allowed’ lets the icon describe his life in detail. As Hudson rose to superstardom, he had to hide his sexuality. This secrecy can be seen in the subtext of many of his films, yet he could not be open at the time. During the 1950s, he became a leading man, and by the 1960s, he spun off a series of blockbuster comedies with Doris Day. However, in the 1980s, the rise of Reagan, Evangelicals, and conservatism coincided with the AIDS epidemic. Hudson’s diagnosis, and eventual death, forced the world to acknowledge AIDS for the first time.” French adds, “The most interesting aspect of ‘Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed’ comes in the final act. Once we begin to break down Hudson’s AIDS diagnosis, we get much more information about his personal life. Between his friend’s diaries and anecdotes, there’s a rather complete portrait of this time. He now only inspires empathy but action to stop AIDS from going untreated. During this section of the film, Kijak utilizes dozens of clips from his movies to serve as his final testament. It brings home the power of his work and his persona.”

