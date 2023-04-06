Why ‘Tetris’ is the perfect fit for your movie streaming playlist: ‘You’ll never see those falling blocks in the same way again’

Apple TV+ found the perfect fit for its ever-growing lineup with the launch of ‘Tetris” on March 31. The film tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world’s most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pazhitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, “Tetris” is described as “a Cold War-era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish.”

Following its March 15 premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, critics praised the film, earning it an 82% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “While it’s nowhere near as addictive or fast-paced as the game, ‘Tetris’ offers a fun, fizzy account of the story behind an 8-bit classic.” Read our full review round-up below.

SEE ‘Tetris’ trailer: Taron Egerton puts the pieces together for Apple [Watch]

Avi Offer (NYC Movie Guru) praises the film, writing “The screenplay by Noah Pink brims with wit and knows when to take itself seriously as it focuses on Henk’s increasingly dangerous mission to buy Tetris.” Offer adds, “Taron Egerton is sensational. He’s just as charismatic as he is in the ‘Kingsman’ series. When it comes to production values, ‘Tetris’ truly excels. The cinematography adds plenty of visual style with great use of Tetris-inspired animation. Also, the soundtrack is very lively and well-chosen while helping to invigorate the film. Then there’s the slick editing and fast pace that makes it feel more cinematic.”

Matthew Monagle (The Playlist) compares the film to the recently abandoned adaptation of “The Devil in the White City,” noting that both focus on two events at imperative times that changed the world. The execution of the film is not perfect, but there is a lot to praise here. “None of this is the fault of the cast. Henk Rogers may be a bland protagonist – his biggest area for improvement is that he cares too much – but Egerton remains a dynamic screen presence (and an early contender for Best Mustache of 2023). Meanwhile, Russian actor Igor Grabuzov finds a little bit of Jeffrey Combs in his role as a menacing and corrupt politician. Inasmuch as ‘Tetris’ can muster up any real threats against Henk and his colleagues, Grabuzov is a perfect vehicle for thinly veiled threats. This cast is consistently watchable, keeping the audience moving through the movie long after the plot’s intrigue wears off.”

SEE SXSW 2023: 15 most anticipated movies premiering at this year’s film festival [PHOTOS]

Dan Bayer (Next Best Picture) states, “They say that truth is stranger than fiction, and the story of ‘Tetris’ is a perfect example.” The pacing is praised as is the cast. “Egerton hasn’t had many opportunities to play a role like this, and he rises to the occasion splendidly. He brings all of his considerable charisma to bear and adopts a ‘down-home’ American accent to convey Henk’s folksiness and business savvy, beautifully balancing the comedy and pathos of the story. Without a strong anchor at its center, ‘Tetris’ could quickly fly off the rails, and Egerton stands strong amidst all the crazy plot and colorful side characters. He makes it look effortless when it’s anything but.” In conclusion, “The film’s unique blend of political thriller, comedy of manners, and legal drama is unlike anything in recent memory and plays wonderfully well. With a strong lead performance, a quotable script, and a genuinely surprising twisty story, ‘Tetris’ ensures that you’ll never see those falling blocks in the same way again.”

Brian Tallerico (RogerEbert.com) wasn’t as generous, writing, “The movie bounces back and forth between conference rooms and scary Russian alleys, but it never finds the right depth of character or deviation in either, choosing to enliven the dry material with an odd amount of condescension instead of actual tension. ‘Can you believe these crazy Russians?’ is an odd tone to strike, especially with the current state of the world in 2023.” He concludes, “Despite Egerton’s best efforts, the team behind ‘Tetris’ never figured out how to tell this story. It’s so repetitive that it will make you want to pick up your phone while it’s playing on Apple TV. You should play Tetris.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?