Rhea Seehorn (‘Better Call Saul’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Rhea Seehorn is entering the “Better Call Saul” episode “Waterworks” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. “Waterworks” aired on August 8, 2022, and is the 12th episode of the AMC show’s sixth and final season.

In “Waterworks,” Kim and Jimmy (Seehorn and fellow Emmy Award nominee Bob Odenkirk) finalize their divorce. The episode “primarily takes place after the events of ‘Breaking Bad,’ exploring Kim Wexler’s new life in Florida while continuing the story of Gene Takavic (Odenkirk) in Omaha, Nebraska.” “Waterworks” was written by “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, who also directed the episode. It was the only “Better Call Saul” episode on which Gilligan had a solo writing credit and the first solo credit for the Emmy winner since the “Breaking Bad” series finale.

This year marks the second Emmy nomination Seehorn received for “Better Call Saul.” For this 2023 contest, she is competing against Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”), Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”), Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), and Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”). Seehorn is a three-time Emmy Award nominee in her career.

“Better Call Saul” received seven total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Drama Series. The AMC series, which wrapped up last year, has earned 53 Emmy nominations.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

