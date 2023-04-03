Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ set for November theatrical release before Apple streaming debut

One week after confirming Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” would receive a broad theatrical release via Paramount before hitting its streaming platform, Apple Original Films has announced a similar plan for Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon.” The streaming service will partner with Sony to release Scott’s latest epic in theaters on November 22 before it hits Apple for a global streaming premiere at an undisclosed later date.

“Napoleon” is another massive epic for the prolific Scott and reunites him with “Gladiator” star Joaquin Phoenix. That film, released in 2000, won Best Picture and landed Phoenix among the Best Supporting Actor nominees. Scott was nominated for Best Director but lost to Steven Soderbergh. It’s one of only four Oscar nominations for the acclaimed filmmaker, who was also a Best Director nominee for “Thelma & Louise” and “Black Hawk Down” and a Best Picture nominee as a producer of “The Martian.”

According to Deadline, “Napoleon” “tells the story of the French emperor and military leader’s origins and swift, ruthless climb to emperor. That is viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.” Vanessa Kirby stars as Josephine.

Previously, Scott told Deadline of the project, “Napoleon is a man I’ve always been fascinated by. He came out of nowhere to rule everything — but all the while he was waging a romantic war with his adulterous wife Josephine. He conquered the world to try to win her love, and when he couldn’t, he conquered it to destroy her, and destroyed himself in the process.”

Of Phoenix – who won Best Actor for “Joker” at the 2020 Oscars and has another contender this year in “Beau Is Afraid” in addition to “Napoleon” – Scott said there was no one better. “No actor could ever embody Napoleon like Joaquin,” Scott told Deadline in 2021. “He created one of movie history’s most complex Emperors in ‘Gladiator,’ and we’ll create another with his Napoleon. It’s a brilliant script written by David Scarpa, and today there’s no better partner than Apple to bring a story like this to a global audience.”

Apple won Best Picture with “CODA” at the 2022 Oscars but the studio failed to crack the Best Picture field this year. Overall, Apple landed two Oscar nominations at the 2023 ceremony, including Best Animated Short for “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse” (which won) and Best Supporting Actor for Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway.”

