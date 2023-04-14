MTV Movie and TV Awards: Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ won’t face Oscar rival ‘Naatu Naatu’

“RRR” ruled the awards season with its original composition “Naatu Naatu,” culminating in a victory for Best Original Song at the Oscars. But the film and the song were never recognized by the MTV Movie and TV Awards, opening the door for a music superstar to prevail. And there are a lot of superstars in the running for the Golden Popcorn for Best Song.

As of this writing Rihanna leads our predictions with 6/1 odds based on the combined forecasts of Gold Derby users. She performed and co-wrote the original song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” At these fan-voted awards, she’s helped by the fact that the film was a blockbuster hit (grossing over $453 million domestic and more than $859 million worldwide), the song was a hit (peaking at number-two on the Billboard Hot 100), and Rihanna herself has a devoted fan base. Rihanna is also having a big year overall, earning an Oscar nom for “Lift Me Up” and headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

But this race may not be quite as simple as that. Because it’s full of artists with passionate fans from top to bottom. Consider that only 11 of our Top 24 Users think “Lift Me Up” will win. Anther five are betting on Doja Cat‘s “Vegas” from “Elvis.” Four are betting on Taylor Swift‘s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (never underestimate Swifties, even when the film in question flew under the radar). Two say it’ll be OneRepublic‘s “I Ain’t Worried” from “Top Gun: Maverick.” And one more is going for Lady Gaga‘s “Hold My Hand” from “Maverick.” Rounding out the category is Demi Lovato‘s “Still Alive” from “Scream VI.”

Of the nominees, only Rihanna and Gaga earned Oscar noms for their songs, but what matters here is who can get out the vote online. And honestly, any one of them could pull that off. Out of the nominees, “Top Gun” made the most money, which could help Gaga and OneRepublic. But “Lift Me Up” has the sentimental factor of paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. And Swift often wins everything that’s not nailed down at fan-voted awards. Who do you think will win this superstar smackdown?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?