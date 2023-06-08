Robert De Niro wil host ‘De Niro Con’ for his 80th birthday

“Are you celebrating me?”

Opening night at the Tribeca Festival in New York City came with a surprise announcement about Robert De Niro. Producer Jane Rosenthal, who created the Tribeca Film Festival with De Niro in 2002, commenting on her partner’s looming 80th birthday, joked that it’s hard to find him a good gift. “He’s already got a gold watch, so we decided to celebrate him and his enduring legacy with a fun-filled fan event as well as pay tribute to his unwavering dedication to his films, art and the city he loves,” she said at a private shindig at the Tribeca Grill, which De Niro co-founded, located at the Tribeca Film Center on 375 Greenwich St. in (take a guess) Tribeca.

As such, the city is hosting “De Niro Con,” a celebration from September 29-October 1 (which is a little after the man’s actual birthday, but who is going to tell him otherwise?) The specifics of what to expect at the event remain a little vague, but The Hollywood Reporter teased “film screenings, panel conversations, musical performances, immersive installations, and recreations of iconic film sets.”

New York’s Mayor Eric Adams was present at the announcement and handed De Niro a ceremonial key to the city. He added, “Robert has starred in, directed or produced over 140 movies, received two Academy Awards and delivered art that will stand the test of time. Despite his success, Robert has never forgotten his roots as a lifelong New Yorker, co-founding the Tribeca Festival and helping revitalize and reenergize our city after 9/11. Thanks to him, New York City will continue to be the place to film, produce and make television and movies for years to come.”

Also in attendance was De Niro’s frequent director Martin Scorsese, who said, “Bob’s a visionary — he saw the potential for massive resurrection of this part of the city. Tribeca Festival is an indomitable institution and a beacon, and Tribeca itself is the most vibrant, alive location. It’s the place to be and will continue to grow. It’s amazing he did all of this without having the keys until now so there’s more to come!”

Additional luminaries at the soirée were Matt Damon, Zazie Beetz, Mark Ruffalo, Brendan Fraser, Dianna Agron, Billy Porter, Julian Schnabel, Debra Messing, Noah Centineo, and Piper Perabo.

